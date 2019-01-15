Keith Thurman vs. Josesito Lopez undercard info for Jan.26 on FS1 & FOX Deportes

Junior lightweight Chris Colbert will fight in his hometown as he battles once-beaten Josh Hernández in an eight-round match on Premier Boxing Champions Prelims live on FS1 and FOX Deportes on Saturday, January 26 from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™.





Super lightweight prospect and 2016 U.S. Olympian Antuanne Russell will take on Roberto Almazán in a six/eight round super lightweight bout, and junior middleweight prospect Chordale Booker (13-0, 7 KOs) will fight at Barclays Center for the fourth time when he meets Colombia’s Juan De Ángel (21-9, 19 KOs) in an eight-round match.

The Prelims show begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and precedes Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes live in primetime that is headlined by undefeated WBA Welterweight World Champion Keith “One Time” Thurman returning to the ring after a lengthy injury layoff to defend his title against veteran Josesito López.

PBC on FOX action begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will also include a co-feature featuring fast-rising unbeaten Polish heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki as he clashes with former title challenger Gerald Washington in a 10-round battle and unbeaten featherweight contender Tugstsogt Nyambayar battles hard-hitting Claudio Marrero in a 12-round bout.





Tickets for the show, which is promoted by TGB Promotions in association with DiBella Entertainment, begin at $50 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, barclayscenter.com, or by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. Group discounts are available by calling 844-BKLYN-GP.

Colbert (9-0, 3 KOs) will be fighting for the fourth time at Barclays Center when he takes on Hernandez (8-1, 7 KOs). In his last fight, Colbert defeated Fatiou Fassinou by unanimous decision after stopping previously unbeaten Austin Dulay prior to that on FS1. He is opposed by the 23-year-old Hernandez who fights out of Chicago. He has scored three straight knockout victories heading into January 26.

Antuanne Russell (7-0, 7 KOs) is part of the fighting Russells from Capitol Heights, Maryland. His older brother Gary Russell Jr. is the WBC Featherweight Champion and his other brother, Antonio Russell, is a top bantamweight prospect. All three brothers are trained by their father, Gary, Sr.

Antuanne was a member of the U.S. Olympic boxing team for the 2016 Rio Games and has a 100% KO ratio in his first seven professional fights, including two knockout wins at Barclays Center last year. He faces the 20-year-old Almazan (7-8, 2 KOs), who is from Brownsville, Texas, and is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Daniel Perales on April 12.

Antonio Russell (12-0, 10 KOs) will also enter the ring, in a non-televised eight-round bantamweight fight against Lucas Baez (34-17-5, 18 KOs). Marsellos Wilder (3-0, 2 KOs), the brother of heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, will be featured in a four-round special attraction.

# # #

ABOUT PBC ON FOX & FOX DEPORTES: THURMAN VS. LOPEZ

Premier Boxing Champions on FOX & FOX Deportes is headlined by the return of WBA Welterweight World Champion Keith Thurman defending his title against veteran contender Josesito Lopez on Saturday, January 26 live from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™ and the East Coast home of PBC.

The broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and features rising unbeaten Polish heavyweight Adam Kownacki taking on former title challenger Gerald Washington, plus a 12-round featherweight showdown between Tugstsogt Nyambayar and Claudio Marrero

Fans can live stream the fights on the FOX Sports app, available in English or Spanish through the FOX or FOX Deportes feeds. The fights are available on desktop at FOXSports.com and through the app store, or connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku.