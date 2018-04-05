Keith Thurman Fight-Worn Items At Hall of Fame

Undefeated WBA / WBC welterweight world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman donated the complete wardrobe – robe, trunks, gloves and shoes – from his March 4, 2017 title unification bout against Danny “Swift” Garcia to the International Boxing Hall of Fame.





The bout, for Thurman’s WBA and Garcia’s WBC belts, headlined an all-action card presented by Premier Boxing Champions, DiBella Entertainment and SHOWTIME Championship Boxing. The card was televised live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on CBS and was watched by an average of 3.74 million viewers, peaking at 5.1 million. Thurman scored a 12-round split decision to unify the titles.

Thurman unifies 147-pound titles against Garcia in March 2017





“’One Time’ Thurman is one of boxing’s top pound-for-pound stars and we are so excited that he has donated his fight-worn items for fans to enjoy when they tour the Hall of Fame for a walk down boxing’s memory lane,” said Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy.

Fighting out of his hometown of Clearwater, FL, Thurman won six national championships and scored over 100 victories as an amateur before turning pro in 2007. Undefeated with a record of 28-0 with 22 KOs, “One Time” has scored wins over Shawn Porter, Luis Collazo, Robert Guerrero, Julio Diaz, Jesus Soto Karass, Jan Zaveck and Carlos Quintana among others.

A not-for-profit organization, the International Boxing Hall of Fame opened to the public in 1989 in Canastota, New York and is located at Exit 34 of the New York State Thruway. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A not-for-profit organization, the International Boxing Hall of Fame opened to the public in 1989 in Canastota, New York and is located at Exit 34 of the New York State Thruway. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.