Keith “The Bounty” Hunter ready to face the best at 135

Prince Ranch Boxing’s undefeated super lightweight contender, Keith “The Bounty” Hunter (12-0, 7 KOs), has fully recovered from a hand injury suffered in his last fight with Sanjarbek Rakhmanov (12-3-1, 6 KOs), a 10-round bout that headlined on ShoBox back in February of this year.

Hunter, a Las Vegas native, is eager to face all top contenders when boxing returns. The super lightweight contender is currently ranked #13 by the WBA, meaning his shot at the top of the division is coming soon.

“I am ready to face the best in the division, and I feel even better since my hand has fully healed with this time off,” explained Hunter, who ready to prove himself once again. “I was supposed to fight Shonjahon Ergashev and Malik Hawinks, so I’d like to fight them first, but honestly, a fight with any of the world champions is a challenge I’m ready for now. I willing and ready to face the best!”

Hunter, who is managed by Greg Hannley, is staying ready as he awaits a phone call that boxing is back.

“Keith Hunter is ready for his shot at the best in the division,” said manager Greg Hannley, CEO of Prince Ranch Boxing. “Keith has defeated two fighters signed by Mayweather Promotions in his last three consecutive bouts. He is getting national attention, and his ranking in the WBA gets him closer to a world title shot. Now is Keith Hunter’s time.”

“I just know that I am gifted and want to win a world title to further my father’s legacy,” Hunter continued. “I am so focused, I just want to bring great entertainment to people who are in need of things to do, and if I can fight for a title, that’d even be better.”

Keith Hunter is promoted by Greg Cohen, founder and CEO of Greg Cohen Promotions.