Keith Hunter to Face Sanjarbek Rakhmanov April 5 in Las Vegas

Prince Ranch Boxing’s undefeated welterweight prospect, Keith “The Bounty” Hunter (9-0, 6 KOs) will face his toughest opponent to date when he battles Sanjarbek Rakhmanov (11-1-1, 5 KOs) April 5, 2019, at the Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, in Las Vegas, NV. This 8-round bout is being promoted by Mayweather Promotions.





Tickets for the Mayweather Promotions’ Sin City Showdown are priced at $25, $50 and $75 and can be purchased by visiting: https://mayweatherpromotions.com/events/.

Hunter, who is managed by Greg Hannley and advised by former two-time heavyweight world champion Hasim Rahman, hails from Las Vegas and will have his hometown fans in attendance. Hunter is currently training with former world champion, Bones Adams and veteran trainer Kevin Henry, and feels he has the skill set to defeat Rakhmanov, who is promoted by Mayweather Promotions.

“This is a very tough fight, my toughest to date so far.” stated Hunter. “Rakhmanov has faced a lot of good opponents, but he’s never been in the ring with a fighter like me, who can make adjustments on the fly. I’m confident I have the skills to come out on top and having a lot of fans in attendance will be inspiring. I’m ready to take my career to the next level with a convincing victory.”





“Keith Hunter is a great kid with a lot of confidence,” said manager Greg Hannley, CEO of Prince Ranch Boxing, “It’s this type of fight that will take him to the next level in his career. I know he has the skills to become something special in the welterweight division. This Friday he’ll prove why he should be considered as one of the top prospects in boxing.”

“Keith is a bad boy and I know he’s going to show up this Friday at Sam’s Town,” said Prince Ranch Boxing adviser Hasim Rahman, “He’s in tough but I know he has the talent to win this fight. At this level, you must get past these types of fights.”

Keith Hunter is promoted by Greg Cohen, founder and CEO of Greg Cohen Promotions.