Keenan Smith stops Gabejan in 7

This Past Saturday, Keenan Smith stopped Edgar Gabejan in round seven of their scheduled eight round super lightweight bout that headlined a six bout card at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

The show was promoted by GH3 Promotions and D and D Management.





Smith dominated the action, as Gabejan was reduced to lunging holding and even went to the canvas several times for slips. Smith was able to score a knockdown in round seven from a flurry of punches. Smith was fully in control and stepped on the gas in the seventh, as he dropped Gabejan for a second time from a flurry of body punches. Gabejan got to his feet, but he had taken enough punishment and the fight was stopped at 1:43.

Smith of Philadelphia is now 11-0 with five knockouts. Gabejan of the Philippines is 27-34-7.

Kenneth Sims, Jr. remained undefeated by stopping Israel Villela in round three of their scheduled six-round super lightweight bout.

Sims battered a tough Villela, and then in round two cut him around the right eye. In round three, Sims landed three flush blows, and the bout was stopped at 1:03.

Sims of Chicago is 12-0 with 4 knocouts. Villela of Cancun, MX is 6-5-2.

Heavyweight’s Tyrell Wright and Dan Pasciolla fought to a 6-round draw.

Both fighter’s took a card 58-56, and a third card read even at 57-57.

Wright of Jersey City, NJ is 9-0-2. Pasciolla of Brick, NJ is 9-2-2.

John Bauza needed just 17 seconds to destroy Francis Gakpetor in the scheduled six-round super lightweight bout.

Bauza decked Gakpetor with a hard 1-2 and and the fight was over soon as he hit the gorund.

Bauza of North Bergen, NJ is 6-0 with three knockouts. Gakpetor of Ghana is 2-4-1.

Dylan Price stopped Chris Nelson in round three of their scheduled four round super flyweight bout.

Price started to beat-down Nelson in round two, and in round three battered Nelson until putting him down with a body shot, and the fight was stopped at 2:37.

Price of Sicklerville, NJ is 2-0 with two knockouts. Nelson of Kentucky is 1-4.

Emmanuel Rodriguez made a successful pro debut with a four-round split decision over Jaxel Marrero in a bantamweight bout.

Rodriguez of Newark, NJ took two cards by 39-37 tallies, while Marrero took a card 39-37.

Marrero of Puerto Rico falls to 1-8-2.