Keenan Smith battles Ivan Baranchyk on 7/14 on Showtime

Undefeated super lightweights Keenan Smith and rising adopted local favorite, Ivan “The Beast” Baranchyk meet in an eight-round bout in the main event of a ShoBox: The New Generation quadrupleheader on Friday, July 14 live on SHOWTIME (10 p.m. ET/PT, delayed on the West Coast) from Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Okla.

The ShoBox telecast features eight returning fighters with a combined record of 94 wins against just four losses.

Dangerous southpaw “Killa” Smith, (11-0, 5 KOs), of Philadelphia, Pa. will make his second appearance on the series as he takes on Baranchyk, (14-0, 10 KOs), a native of Minsk, Byelorussia fighting out of Miami, Okla., who is making his fifth appearance on the ShoBox series.





In the co-feature, former national amateur champion Kenneth Sims Jr. (12-0, 4 KOs) will look to keep his record unblemished as he meets Rolando Chinea (14-1-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight scrap. Plus, undefeated Glenn Dezurn (9-0, 6 KOs) will take on Adam Lopez (16-1-1, KOs) in an eight-round bantamweight clash. In the telecast opener, Joshua Greer (13-1-1, 5 KOs) will battle Leroy Davila (5-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-round super bantamweight bout.

“I am excited to put on another terrific ShoBox card,” said Vito Mielnicki, founder of GH3 Promotions. “This is the type of card is what ShoBox is all about. Four evenly matched pairings that have the potential to be action packed fights. I think the fans who watch this show will come away thoroughly entertained.”

“I’m happy to have the Four State Franchise back on ShoBox,” said Tony Holden. “I am happy to have my fighter Ivan Baranchyk in a real step-up bout against an undefeated fighter southpaw like Keenan Smith. I think this will be a great fight.”

Tickets for the event promoted by GH3 Promotions and Tony Holden Productions are priced at $35, $55, $65 and $75 and are available for purchase now at buffalorun.com.





KEENAN SMITH vs. IVAN BARANCHYK – Eight-Round Super Lightweight Bout

Smith, the 2008 National Golden Gloves Champion and 2007 Junior Olympic National Champion, debuted on ShoBox in November 2016, scoring a hard-fought unanimous decision over Benjamin Whitaker. The 5-foot-7, 26-year-old, will make his third start of the year after taking 2016 off to recover from and ACL injury and the loss of both of his parents within six months of each other. Smith has knocked out both of his opponents this year, Marquis Hawthorne and Edgar Gabejan.

“This is a very big fight for me,” said the Smith, who turned pro in 2010. “Perhaps the biggest fight of my career. I’m stepping up in opposition and I’m ready for what’s to come. I am training three times a day and I’m in the best shape of my life.

“I know Baranchyk comes to fight, but I also know his weaknesses. I’m ready for his wild swings. I’m ready to be the main event in a nationally televised fight. Needless to say, a win will bring bigger and even better opportunities. I can’t wait.”

As an amateur, Smith went 72-4 with victories over Amir Iman and Abel Ramos, who fought Baranchyk in a back-and-forth brawl in his last outing.

Baranchyk is an offensive-minded amateur standout that packs power in both hands. He won nine consecutives fights by knockout before scoring a 10-round unanimous decisions over Wilberth Lopez and Zhimin Wang on ShoBox. In his last outing on Feb. 10, Baranchyk edged Abel Ramos in an entertaining slugfest that was closer than the judges’ scorecards indicated.

“I am very excited and thankful for the opportunity to come back to fight on ShoBox again,” said the 5-foot-10 Baranchyk. “Smith is a tough fighter and a ShoBox alum himself, so I will enjoy knocking him out.

“I’m not going to downplay him – he is a good opponent. I’ll be alert and I’ll pay attention to what he brings on, but I’m battle-tested. He hasn’t faced anybody like me. I’ll gladly hand him his first loss and move a step closer in my pursuit of a world title.”

The 24-year-old Baranchyk has scored two first-round knockouts on ShoBox in bouts that lasted a combines 2:49. All 10 of Baranchyk’s knockouts have come inside three full rounds, including six in the first. This is his sixth start at Buffalo Run Casino.

KENETH SIMS JR. vs. ROLANDO CHINEA – Eight-Round Super Lightweight Bout

Sims, a 2013 U.S. National Amateur Champion and a 2012 Olympic Trials semifinalist, continues to step up in level of opposition as he meets one of the most dangerous opponents of his career in his second ShoBox appearance.

The Chicago native has stayed active as a pro – he fought four times in 2016 and this will be his third start of 2017. In his last outing, he stopped Israel Villela with a third-round TKO.

“I have seen [Rolando] Chinea fight twice. He is a pressure fighter,” said Sims. “He is nothing that I haven’t seen before. I’m ready for him. Another wins keeps me moving forward to my ultimate goal of being a world champion one day.

“I wasn’t satisfied with my last performance. I got the win, but I was not at my best. A win over someone like Chinea will help me prove I’m better than what you last saw of me.”

The 23-year-old Sims was a sparring partner for Floyd Mayweather (when he was getting prepared for Andre Berto) and Manny Pacquiao (as he was getting ready for Mayweather). He is known for his boxing skills and ability to work the body.

Chinea, a 5-foot-8, 26-year-old from Lancaster, Pa., is returning to ShoBox after winning an eight-round split decision victory over O’Shaquie Foster in July of 2016. He went 10-0-1 before the only loss of his career, an eight-round decision to Ismail Muwendo in April 2015. He’s won four straight since, including two unanimous decisions over previously undefeated Ladarius Miller and Mel Crossty.

“I am honored to be back on ShoBox, where I made my first TV appearance,” said Chinea. “Sims was an accomplished amateur with a deep pedigree. He is tall with a good reach. He is a very good boxer, but I’m better.

“It’s going to be a rough fight. I am prepared and in great shape. A win will get me one step closer to some type of title fight down the line. I am just looking at right now and getting this win. By the end of the year, I see myself moving into contention if all goes well.”

GLENN DEZURN vs. ADAM LOPEZ – Eight-Round Bantamweight Bout

The undefeated Dezurn was a three-sport star athlete in high school and an amateur standout who compiled an 87-7 record in the unpaid ranks under the tutelage of Barry Hunter. The Baltimore native is married to female boxer and U.S. Olympic alternate Franchon Crews, who fought Claressa Shields in the amateurs and in her pro debut. Dezurn returns to ShoBox after a toe-to-toe matchup against Leroy Davila on July 14 that could have gone either way. His former foe, Davila, is featured in the opening bout of the telecast.

The 5-foot-4, 29-year-old will face his toughest test to date against ShoBox alum Adam Lopez.

“I’m excited to come back to the ring and I’m extremely focused,” said the 29-year-old Dezurn. “My opponent is experienced and had a good amateur career but he doesn’t intimidate me.

“Any win takes my career to where I want to go—upwards. It doesn’t matter that Lopez is more experienced and a regular on ShoBox. My motto is to keep working hard. I stay focused and I will get where I need to be. Every win is the same, it’s a step in the right direction.”

Lopez, of San Antonio, Texas, by way Phoenix, Ariz., is a prototypical ShoBox prospect-turned-contender. He’s 3-1-1 on the series, having defeated three previous unbeaten boxers: Mario Muniz (11-0), Eliezer Aquino (17-0-1) and knocking out Pablo Cruz (11-0) in the second round. Lopez boxed a 12-round draw with Roman Reynoso (18-1-1) on July 22, 2016, and in his most recent outing he was stopped by Daniel Roman in the ninth in a WBA Bantamweight Title Eliminator bout.

The 26-year-old now comes back to the series in a must-win situation. He has left his longtime trainer Ronnie Shields and is now training with Shakur Stevenson’s trainer Willie “Wali” Moses.

“I am having a good camp, and I’m now training with Wali Moses,” Lopez said. “He is helping me sharpen my boxing skills and getting me to use my footwork. I’m happy to have another chance to be on ShoBox and I know I need to put on a good performance. They are giving me another chance to prove myself and I can’t let it slip away.

“I saw Dezurn’s win over Davila. He is a rough guy who has a lot of dog in him. He brings the fight to you and he is a tough. It’ll be a good fight. A win will propel me close to where I was. I was knocking on the door of a title shot; now I just want to get this win, redeem myself and move on.”

JOSHUA GREER vs. LEROY DAVILA – Eight-Round Super Bantamweight Bout

Greer is a 22-year-old former Chicago Golden Gloves Champion that has won 10 in a row since his lone loss, a majority decision against Stephen Fulton Jr. in 2015. He has stopped Cristian Renteria in the fifth round and previously unbeaten Juan Gabriel Medina via unanimous decision. Nicknamed “Don’t Blink” after his speed and punching power, Greer returns to ShoBox after delivering an impressive performance with KO candidate of the year victory over James Smith.

”I was not shocked about my last KO on ShoBox,” said Greer. “I brought a pillow with me to the ring because I knew I was going to put him to sleep.

“Davila is an average fighter, but I give him respect. I treat every opponent as a world title fight. A win would keep moving my career in the direction I want to go. It keeps me moving up in the rankings. It keeps me moving as a potential superstar on my way to a world title. Don’t Blink.”

The two-time national amateur champion and 2006 Olympic alternate Davila is looking to rebound from his loss to Dezurn on ShoBox in April—a close fight that could have gone either way.

“I am focused on this fight. I got good feedback from my first ShoBox appearance, even though I didn’t get the win” said Davila. “Every fight is the same to me, just a different opponent. I put my work in and do my best.

“Greer is a tough fighter. He looks to throw his right hand, which is something to watch for. Other than that, I don’t know much about him. A win will make me feel better as a fighter. I just fight the fights and I let my team take care of the rest.”

Barry Tompkins will call the ShoBox action from ringside with Steve Farhood and former world champion Raul Marquez serving as expert analysts. The executive producer is Gordon Hall with Rich Gaughan producing and Rick Phillips directing.

For more information visit www.sho.com/sports follow on Twitter @ShowtimeBoxing, @SHOSports, #ShoBox or become a fan on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SHOSports.