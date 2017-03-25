Keenan Smith Headlines on Saturday, April 22nd at The Claridge in Atlantic City

Undefeated super lightweight Keenan Smith will headline a big night of action on Saturday, April 22nd at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

The show is promoted by GH3 Promotions and D and D Promotions.





The card will also feature many up and coming stars from the Philadelphia/New Jersey region.

Smith of Philadelphia has a record of 10-0 with 4 knockouts.

Smith, the 2008 National Golden Gloves Featherweight Champion and a 2007 Junior Olympic National Champion, turned pro in April 2010-at 130 pounds. Smith went 72-4 in the amateurs. Two of the victories came against current world-ranked contender Amir Imam.

He turned professional in 2010, and his wins over two undefeated fighters Alex Montes (1-0) and Lavelle Hadley (2-0). Smith also has a win over Bemjamin Whitaker (10-1) in a bout that was nationally televised on Showtime’s ShoBox series. In his last bout, Smith defeated Marquis Hawthorne on January 20th in Atlantic City.

The will be Smith’s 6 fight Atlantic City.

In the exciting eight-round co-feature, Gabriel Pham will battle Jerry Odom in a super middleweight bout.

Pham of Atlantic City, New Jersey has a record of 8-1 with four knockouts.

The 28 year-old Pham turned professional in 2009, and won his first six bouts, which included a win over undefeated Michael Glenn (2-0). Since his only professional blemish, Pham has knocked out his last two opponents, with the latest being a 4th round stoppage over Chauncey Fields (4-10) on March 11th at The Claridge in Atlantic City.

This will be Pham’s 7th fight in Atlantic City, with this being his 3rd consecutive at The Claridge.

Odom of Bowie, Maryland has a record of 14-3-1 with 13 knockouts.

The 24 year-old is a 5 year professional. Odom won his first 11 bouts, which included a thrilling stoppage over previously undefeated Victor Quinonez (8-0) in six-rounds in a bout that was nationally televised on Showtime’s ShoBox: The New Generation.

Odom then was disqualified in his bout against Andrew Hernandez, when Odom hit Hernandez while he was down. The loss was extremely controversial, and Odom avenged that setback in dramatic fashion as he stopped Hernandez inside of a round in their rematch. Odom, who has appeared on ShoBox five times, stopped Julius Jackson (19-1) on July 22, 2016. In his last bout, Odom was stopped in five rounds by Philadelphia based upset specialist Taneal Goyco on November 11, 2016 in Philadelphia.

Appearing in six-round bouts will be:

Leroy Davila (5-0, 3 KO’s) of New Brunswick, New Jersey taking on an opponent to be named in a bantamweight bout.

Ian Green (12-1, 9 KO’s) of Paterson, New Jersey taking on an opponent to be named in a middleweight bout.

Anthony “Juice” Young (15-2, 6 KO’s) of Atlantic City will take on an opponent to be named in a welterweight bout.

Tyrell Wright (9-0-1, 6 KO’s) of Jersey City, New Jersey battling Dan Pasciolla (9-2-1) of Brick, New Jersey in heavyweight bout.

John Bauza (5-0, 2 KO’s) of North Bergen, New Jersey will fight Tyrome Jones (4-0, 1 KO) of Chicago, Illinois in a super middleweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

Super Middleweight Elijah Vines (3-0, 3 KO’s) of Philadelphia, super featherweight Donald Smith (4-0, 3 KO’s) of Philadelphia, super flyweight Dylan Price (1-0, 1 KO) of Sicklerville, New Jersey as well as Manuel Rodriguez of Newark, New Jersey making his pro debut against will see action against opponents to be named.

Tickets range from $50 – $150 and can be purchased by calling 856-842-7577