Keenan Smith – Edgar Gaebjan this Sat.

An eight round battle for the NABA USA Lightweight title bout has just been added to a stacked night of boxing that will take place on THIS SATURDAY NIGHT at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.


Aidar Sharibayev (5-0, 4 KO’s) of Almaty, Kazakhstan will take on Zach Ramsey (8-1, 4 KO’s) of Springfield, Massachusetts.

In the main event, undefeated super lightweight Keenan Smith (10-0, 4 KO’s) will take on Edgar Gabejan (27-33-7, KO’s) in a bout scheduled for eight-rounds.

The show is promoted by GH3 Promotions and D and D Promotions.

Appearing in six-round bouts will be:

Kenneth Sims, Jr. (11-0, 3 KO’s) of Chicago will take on Israel Villela (6-4, 2 KO’s) of Cancun. Mexico in a super lightweight bout.

Anthony Young (15-2, 6 KO’s) of Atlantic City will take on Francis Gakpetor (4-3-1, 4 KO’s) of Accra, Ghana in welterweight bout.

Tyrell Wright (9-0-1, 6 KO’s) of Jersey City, NJ will face Dan Pasciolla (9-2-1) of Brick, New Jersey in a heavyweight bout.

In a battle of undefeated super lightweights, John Bauza (5-0, 2 KO’s) of North Bergen, NJ will fight Jesus Salas (1-0, 1 KO) of Puerto Rico

In four-round bouts:

READ  Keenan Smith takes on 67 fight veteran Edgar Gabejan on Saturday, April 22nd

Elijah Vines (3-0, 3 KO’s) of Philadelphia will take on James Robinson (4-7-4, 1 KO) of York, PA in a super welterweight bout.

Donald Smith (4-0, 3 KO’s) of Philadelphia will square off with Vincent Jennings (5-3, 4 KO’s) of Grand Rapids, MI in a super featherweight tussle.

Dylan Price (1-0, 1 KO) of Sicklerville, NJ will fight Chris Nelson (1-3) of Kentucky in a super flyweight bout.

Emmanuel Rodriguez of Newark, NJ will make his pro debut against Jaxel Marrero (1-7-2) of Puerto Rico in a bantamweight bout.

Tickets range from $50 – $150 and can be purchased by calling 856-842-7577

