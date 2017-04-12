Keenan Smith takes on 67 fight veteran Edgar Gabejan on Saturday, April 22nd

Undefeated super lightweight Keenan Smith will take on 67 fight veteran Edgar Gabejan in a bout scheduled for eight-rounds that will headline a 10-bout card at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

The show is promoted by GH3 Promotions and D and D Promotions.

The card will also feature many up and coming stars from the Philadelphia/New Jersey region.





Smith of Philadelphia has a record of 10-0 with 4 knockouts.

Smith, the 2008 National Golden Gloves Featherweight Champion and a 2007 Junior Olympic National Champion, turned pro in April 2010-at 130 pounds. Smith went 72-4 in the amateurs. Two of the victories came against current world-ranked contender Amir Imam.

He turned professional in 2010, and his wins over two undefeated fighters Alex Montes (1-0) and Lavelle Hadley (2-0). Smith also has a win over Bemjamin Whitaker (10-1) in a bout that was nationally televised on Showtime’s ShoBox series. In his last bout, Smith defeated Marquis Hawthorne on January 20th in Atlantic City.

The will be Smith’s 6 fight Atlantic City.

Gabejan of Binanginan, Philippines is a 14 year professional who sports a record of 27-33-7 with nine knockouts.

The 35 year-old Gabejan has some quality results on his resume with wins over Marbon Bodiongan (11-2-2), Balweg Bangonyan (16-4), Ernie Sanchez (11-0), Lloyd Francisco (9-1), Ronald Pontillas (7-1-1), Jason Egera (9-1), Jun Talape (11-2), Gary Bagsaio (2-0) & Rager Balonggod (1-0). In his last bout, Gabejan had a draw with undefeated Pedro Durran (14-0) on July 9, 2016 in San Mateo, California.

Appearing in six-round bouts will be:

Kenneth Sims, Jr. (11-0, 3 KO’s) of Chicago will take on Israel Villela (6-4, 2 KO’s) of Cancun. Mexico in a super lightweight bout.

Anthony Young (15-2, 6 KO’s) of Atlantic City will take on an opponent to be named in a welterweight bout.

Tyrell Wright (9-0-1, 6 KO’s) of Jersey City, NJ will face Dan Pasciolla (9-2-1) of Brick, New Jersey in a heavyweight bout.

In a battle of undefeated super lightweights, John Bauza (5-0, 2 KO’s) of North Bergen, NJ will fight Tyrome Jones (4-0, 3 KO’s) of Chicago.

In four-round bouts:

Elijah Vines (3-0, 3 KO’s) of Philadelphia will take on James Robinson (4-7-4, 1 KO) of York, PA in a super welterweight bout.

Donald Smith (4-0, 3 KO’s) of Philadelphia will square off with Vincent Jennings (5-3, 4 KO’s) of Grand Rapids, MI in a super featherweight tussle.

Dylan Price (1-0, 1 KO) of Sicklerville, NJ will fight Chris Nelson (1-3) of Kentucky in a super flyweight bout.

Emmanuel Rodriguez of Newark, NJ will make his pro debut against Jaxel Marrero (1-7-2) of Puerto Rico in a bantamweight bout.

Tickets range from $50 – $150 and can be purchased by calling 856-842-7577