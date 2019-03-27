UK Boxing: Luke Keeler; Liam Walsh; Dennis McCann

Luke Keeler has warned WBO European middleweight champion Conrad Cummings he’s a far more powerful prospect ahead of Friday’s huge rematch.





Dublin’s ‘Cool Hand’ (15-2-1-KO5) is undefeated in three years and heads for the #MTKFightNight at Ulster Hall to renew hostilities with Cummings, who he beat to the vacant belt just over a year ago at The SSE Arena.

With a full and uninterrupted camp behind and his lifestyle much improved in general, Keeler is bristling with confidence ahead of this weekend’s headline act.

Keeler said: “In our first fight, I was fighting back from a shoulder injury and finding my feet with a new coach. I was happy to get a points win then but this time around I’m injury-free and punching without pain for the first I can remember.





“My technique is much better and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if the stoppage came. This is the perfect fight to build momentum and then push on to world level.

“This is my first solid year as a full-time professional and it’s sharpened my mind and body. I’m looking forward to show that to everyone on Friday.

“I’m a different fighter to a year ago. My trainer can confirm that. At the beginning, we’d spend full sessions just improving footwork and balance. I’ve always had natural fighting ability and it carried me through but a few adjustments have changed me as a fighter.

“I’m doing full-time training and I can dedicate all my time to it. I’m having proper meals and I’m resting properly. Before, I was juggling a full-time job and eating chicken fillet rolls on my break!”

In addition to the huge Cummings vs. Keeler rematch, a who’s who of Irish boxing’s emerging stars bid to pinch the limelight on the undercard with the likes of Tyrone McKenna, Tyrone McCullagh, Sean McComb and many more on board.

###

Liam Walsh will kick off his MTK Global career on a newly-announced #MTKFightNight in Brentwood on May 11 – live and exclusive on iFL TV.

After a jam-packed crowd at the Brentwood Centre saw Walsh’s new team-mates Michael McKinson and Mikey Sakyi defend titles in style on March 9, the Norfolk super-featherweight is back in the wake of his world title shot.

Former British, Commonwealth and European champion Walsh, who was last seen suffering the sole defeat of his career to American world champion Gervonta Davis, recently signed for MTK Global along with his brother Ryan.

Joining Walsh on another busy bill in Essex are a host of stars looking to steal the limelight.

The powerful super-lightweight Daniel Egbunike (4-0-KO3), who scored a second-round stoppage win at the venue last time out, is handed a Southern Area title eliminator against Jamie Carley.

Former world kickboxing champion Serginio ‘Gino’ Kanters faces former Commonwealth title challenger Nicky Jenman, while undefeated Martin McDonagh faces a dangerous test in Scott Moises.

There’s a swift return for former Team GB star Danny Dignum (10-0) as he looks to tee up a title shot, while another former world kickboxing king Jamie Whelan is set to make his eagerly-anticipated professional debut.

Shaquille Day, Danny Carr, Sam Gilley, Alex Bellingham and Louie Greene complete a lengthy bill with further announcements still possible.

###

MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of nine-time national champion Dennis McCann as he turns professional.

The Londoner, who will be promoted by Frank Warren, also won a European bronze, three ABA crowns, a Hull Box Cup gold, a Haringey Box Cup gold and had been tipped to make it to the 2020 Olympic Games before opting to join the paid ranks.

After ending his amateur days with a fantastic record of 50-4-KO16, McCann said: “I chose MTK Global as my management team because they’re the best in the business and can guide me where I need to go.

“I’m 100% heading for world titles. I’ve beaten Ukrainian, Hungarian and Irish youth Olympians and I also beat the world No. 3 and the European champion at the Commonwealth Games.

“I had 16 stoppages as an amateur. You’ll struggle to find another super-flyweight or bantamweight who does that and I’m bringing my power into the professional game.

“I want to be 6-0 by the end of this year with some more knockouts to my name so it’s going to be an exciting ride.”

MTK Global President Bob Yalen said: “This is another great signing for MTK Global and we believe we’ve snapped up one of the best prospects in the country.

“We’re confident his fanbase will grow quickly because he’s a very exciting fighter to watch. With ourselves and Frank Warren in his corner, we believe people will see that sooner rather than later.

“Dennis’ talent shone in the amateurs but we believe he’ll be even better as a professional so his forthcoming debut is not to be missed!”

News of McCann’s first assignment as an MTK Global fighter will be forthcoming in due course.