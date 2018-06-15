Kazakhstan’s amateur kings raring to go as pros

Elite Kazakh amateurs Sultan Zaurbek and Azhbenov Nurtas are keen to get stuck into action in the professional ranks.





Lightweight star Zaurbek enjoyed huge successes as an amateur; beating Olympic champion Robson Conceicao as well as Team GB’s Peter McGrail on the way to several medals.

Zaurbek said: “British fans should know about me already because I beat Peter McGrail in the World Youth Championships and have picked up medals at youth level.

“I’m a fast, heavy counter-puncher so my style is going to be suited to the professional game. I can’t wait to get started and I’m delighted to be signing with MTK Global.

“I’m keen to gain international experience as a pro as soon as possible. My ultimate goal is to become a world champion and a well-known figure in the boxing world.”





Nurtas – another lightweight – boasts a victory over Olympic champion Fazliddin Gaibnazarov as well as countless medals in one of boxing’s leading amateur national championships.

Nurtas added: “I’m so proud to be signing for MTK Global and I’m looking forward to a productive relationship yielding many titles.

“What I want most is to make Kazakhstan proud. It’s a country with a proud boxing history and I hope to play a significant part in continuing the traditions.

“Ultimately, I want to reach world level and I know with MTK Global guiding my career, we will get there together.”





