Kay Koroma given now position in USA Boxing

Kay Koroma (Burke, Va.) has been promoted to USA Boxing National Assistant Coach after serving as the organization’s Resident Coach at the Olympic Training Center since early 2016. A member of the 2016 Olympic Coaching Staff, Koroma has played an integral role in preparing the United States’ top boxers for every international competition during his tenure, including the Rio Olympic Games.

(Photo credit: AIBA)





Koroma, who began coaching young athletes after hanging up his own gloves, has built numerous national champions and international medalists at the Alexandria Boxing Club as well as helping to guide 2016 Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson to the Olympic medal stand. The 2014 USOC Developmental Coach for Boxing, Koroma excels in connecting with young people to instill confidence and help them achieve their goals inside and outside the boxing ring.

“Coach Kay has been a key component to USA Boxing’s success since coming on board full time in 2016,” said USA Boxing High Performance Director Matt Johnson. “He has a unique skill set that makes a great impact on our boxers both inside and outside of the ring. We are fortunate to have him on our staff and look forward to his continued progression in the position of National Assistant Coach.”

In his new role, Koroma will continue to work with USA Boxing’s coaching and high performance staff in the development and implementation of individual athlete training and competition plans for all national team athletes and continue to manage USA Boxing’s recently expanded resident athlete program at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Since Koroma joined USA Boxing’s staff alongside Head Coach Billy Walsh, the U.S. team has enjoyed great success at the international level, including three Olympic medals (Claressa Shields – gold, Shakur Stevenson – silver, Nico Hernandez – bronze), the best U.S. finish at a Men’s World Championships since 1999 and an undefeated 2017 international run by flyweight Virginia Fuchs.

“I’m excited to continue my USA Boxing journey and the success we’ve had over the past two years. Working with young people, making them believe in themselves and helping them to reach their full potential in boxing and life has always been my passion and I enjoy sharing that with the talented athletes of Team USA,” Koroma said. “This is just the beginning. We will keep building champions at every level and show the world the talent that we have here in the United States.”





Known for both his technical boxing skills and his unique connection with athletes from across the country, Koroma has become an invaluable asset to USA Boxing’s program. A fixture at the Olympic Training Center, Koroma provides a safe place for all of the athletes who travel to Colorado Springs for training camps and the resident athletes who live on complex as they chase their Olympic dreams.

“Kay has been a huge, if not the main reason for my recent, dominant success as well as USA Boxing’s success as a whole. I have never dealt with a coach who truly looks out for the athletes’ best interest to accomplish what they set out to do,” said USA Boxing National Team Captain Virginia Fuchs. “This program would not be where it is today without him and his ability to relate with the athletes, gain their trust and make them comfortable. He not only has some of the best technical coaching skills I’ve ever worked with but he has the ability express it to each individual athlete to help them become their best and reach their full potential. As one of the team captains for USA Boxing, I can honestly speak for all the athletes and say without him, the team wouldn’t have become what it is today.”

Following her 2016 Olympic gold medal victory, two-time Olympic champion Claressa Shields presented her Order of Ikkos medal to Coach Koroma in appreciation of his work to get her back to top of the medal stand. The Order of Ikkos medal is a symbol of excellence in coaching which the USOC provides to each Olympic medalist to honor one coach for their leadership in achieving world-class success.

While Coach Koroma has had a tremendous impact on USA Boxing’s elite athletes, he continues to work with his homegrown athletes at the Alexandria Boxing Club. Three ALX members, lightweight Keyshawn Davis, female light welterweight Amelia Moore and reigning World Championships bronze medalist Troy Isley, won the 2017 USA Boxing National Championships and get the opportunity to train regularly at the Olympic Training Center with Coach Koroma when he’s not at his home gym in Alexandria. Isley and Koroma have worked together since a nine-year-old Troy first walked in to the to gym and he is now one of the favorites to make the 2020 Olympic Team.





In addition to his work with the top amateur boxers in the United States and his home grown athletes, Koroma continues his work with Olympic silver medalist and featherweight prospect Shakur Stevenson in his professional career. He recently joined 2016 Olympian Mikaela Mayer’s team as well and is assisting Mayer, the first female boxer to sign with Top Rank, and her long-time coach Al Mitchell as she navigates the professional ranks.

Koroma and Stevenson celebrated his fifth professional victory on Friday in Reno on ESPN and he will head overseas to Poland in March for his first international tournament of the year with USA Boxing.