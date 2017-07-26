Katie Taylor: I Can Star On Both Sides Of The Atlantic

Katie Taylor says she’s itching to break into the US market when she makes her Stateside debut in Brooklyn on Saturday night (July 29) on Sky Sports.

The Irish sensation puts her skills on show in New York in her sixth pro outing fresh from a third stoppage win at Wembley Stadium in April on the blockbuster bill topped by the epic Heavyweight battle between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.



Taylor hopes to be headlining in Ireland in World title action soon, but the 31 year old wants to become a hit in the States too – starting in the Big Apple this weekend.





“I’m really excited about fighting in Brooklyn,” said Taylor, who faces Jasmine Clarkson over eight rounds at the Barclays Center. “New York has been very good to Irish fighters in the past and hopefully I can give people something to shout about.

“I feel like I’m still improving and still learning every day in the gym but I definitely feel ready for a World title fight now. Hopefully I can get another good win next weekend and win a World title later in the year before coming back to New York again at some point as a World Champion to defend my title.

“After my fight at Wembley I took a couple of weeks off back home but then it was back to Connecticut to start training camp for this fight. I’ve probably spent 90 per cent of my time here in the US since turning pro so of course it’s tough being away from family and friends but if you want to do great things you have to make great sacrifices.”

TEAM GB OLYMPIANS STAR ON LATEST JDNXTGEN SHOW

Three of Team GB’s Rio Olympians Joshua Buatsi, Lawrence Okolie and Joe Cordina continue their pro journey’s in the third edition of the JDNXTGEN series on Friday September 1 at York Hall in Bethnal Green, live on Sky Sports.





Buatsi made his pro debut in style at The O2 in London on July 1, stopping Carlos Mena in the second round, and the Bronze medal man will be looking to put on another impressive display.

Okolie landed his fourth first round KO win on the same bill while Cordina is back in action for the first time since recording his third stoppage win in a row in Sheffield in May.

The Welshman is joined in east London by four of his Tony Sims’ gym-mates as Conor Benn continues his comeback from injury in his eighth pro outing and Ted Cheeseman boxes fresh from his impressive third round stoppage win at The O2 to rip the English Super-Welterweight crown from Matthew Ryan, and unbeaten duo Felix Cash and Danny Dignum are in action – with the full card to be announced over the coming days.

Tickets go on sale at midday today (July 26) priced £40, £60 and £100 VIP