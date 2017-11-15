Katie Taylor Faces Mccaskill In First World Title Defence

Katie Taylor will defend her WBA World Lightweight title against Jessica McCaskill at York Hall, Bethnal Green on Wednesday December 13, live on Sky Sports.

Taylor landed the crown in at Principality Stadium in Cardiff to add her first major pro strap to a glittering amateur career.





The Bray star puts that title on the line for the first time in the famous east London venue against Chicago’s McCaskill. The 33 year old boxes outside of the States for the first time in her career – and Taylor wants to silence ‘CasKILLA’ who has been calling the champion out.

“If she’s as relentless in the ring as she is on social media it should be a great fight!” said Taylor. “I’m more than happy to give her the opportunity and I certainly won’t be avoiding anyone as a champion.

“I truly believe that this is only the start of things for me. I want all the belts and the biggest possible fights over the next few years.

“It’s been a great first year for me as a professional and this really sets me up for a great finish to it. Headlining on Sky Sports is another first for the sport and I’m so grateful to Eddie Hearn and Sky for the opportunity.

“Trash talking’s not really my thing but she seems to be happy to talk enough for the both of us anyway! Maybe it’s something she feels she has to do for her own confidence but none of that stuff matters once the first bell rings. I’m happy to let my boxing do the talking then and that’s definitely where I express myself best.”





“I have a lot of respect for this sport and for Katie Taylor, but I will be bringing that belt and respect back with me,” said McCaskill. “I want to be known as the number one in America and of course the World title is definitely the goal.”

A stacked undercard of talent Brits are set to support Taylor’s defence with unbeaten Super-Featherweight talent Martin J. Ward can add another title to his impressive collection as he faces former champion Juli Giner for the vacant European title.

Light-Heavyweights Jake Ball and Miles Shinkwin to meet in a tasty contest, Birmingham’s unbeaten Super-Bantamweight talent Gamal Yafai, future Cruiserweight rivals Lawrence Okolie and Isaac Chamberlain look to further stoke the fire for a 2018 clash, Team GB Rio Olympian Joe Cordina in action for the sixth time in the paid ranks and more Matchroom Boxing stars to be added.

Tickets go on sale to Matchroom Fight Pass members at 9am on Wednesday November 15 at the Matchroom Fight Pass area at www.stubhub.co.uk priced at £40, £70 and £150 VIP.





Remaining tickets will go on general sale at midday on Thursday November 16 at www.stubhub.co.uk.