Katharina Thanderz Pens Promotional Pact With Team Sauerland

Katharina Thanderz (11-0, 2 KOs) has penned a long-term promotional pact with Team Sauerland as the rising super featherweight star targets World glory.





The Oslo boxer, who lives and trains in Spain, has already established herself as one of the top prospects in the female 130lbs division having captured European honours with a unanimous points win over Maria Semertzoglou in October 2017.

She has since claimed victories over Valgerdur Gudstensdottir, for the WBC International Lightweight belt, Bojana Libiszewska, Tamara Marianela Nunez and Rachel Ball to bring her to the cusp of a World title challenge.

Having committed her future to Team Sauerland, Thanderz believes she now has the right team around her to realise her ambition of becoming World Champion.





“I feel privileged to have the opportunity to work with Europe’s leading boxing promoter,” she said. “I’m sure with their experience and network, combined with hard work from my team and myself, we can achieve many great things.

“There are several reasons why I chose to sign with Team Sauerland. First is my desire to box in Norway, where I am from, as even though I live and train in Spain, nothing makes me happier than performing in my home country.

“Secondly, I like the fact that Sauerland has ample experience with female boxing. I’ve seen how they’ve worked with other female boxers and how they’ve lifted their careers. It’s good to see a promoter that’s willing to include female boxers at the same level as male fighters, and I can see they take pride in it.

“One thing is for sure, with Team Sauerland at my back, the great team I have in Spain that work every day to make me a better boxer, and my daily hard work, stubbornness and commitment, I will become World Champion!”

Echoing these sentiments is Thanderz’s new promoter Nisse Sauerland, who believes his latest signing can become a future star of female boxing.

“We’re delighted to welcome Katharina to the team,” says Sauerland. “She is an exceptional talent in a very exciting division and it will not be long before she is challenging for big titles. Katharina is the future of female boxing in Norway, and with our guidance, she can become a global super star.”

Christian Ramberg, Programme Manager Sport for Nent Group, who will broadcast Thanderz’s fights in Norway, said: “Katharina has already proven herself and accomplished a lot in her professional career. We can’t wait to follow every step on her journey to become a World Champion. She has the potential to go all the way. Katharina is also special outside the ring. I can’t think of a better role model for the sport of boxing.”