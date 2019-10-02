Katharina Thanderz Lands Dream World Title Fight On November 16 In Oslo

Katharina Thanderz (12-0, 2 KOs) has landed a dream World title fight on November 16 as she tops an action-packed event at the Ekeberghallen in Oslo.





Having signed promotional terms with Team Sauerland, Thanderz aims to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Cecilia Brækhus, the current Unified 147lbs champion, who is considered one of the greatest female boxers of all time.

Unbeaten in twelve professional contests, the former European and WBC International Champion will get her first taste of World title action against Danila Ramos (8-1, 1 KO) for the interim WBC World Super Featherweight crown.

Thanderz’s World title tilt comes at the iconic Oslo venue that alongside world-renowned recording artists such as David Bowie and ABBA, has played host to two World title fights prior to Norway’s 33-year ban on professional boxing.





Svein Erik Paulsen challenged Alfredo Escalera for the WBC World Super Featherweight title on December 12, 1975, while Harald Skog fought Victor Galindez for the WBA World Light Heavyweight title on March 28, 1976.

“Fighting for my first World title is a dream come true. This is exactly what I’ve visualised in every training session since I started boxing,” says Thanderz. “To get this opportunity in Oslo, in the city I was born, in front of all my family and friends is a huge motivation for me, and I will do everything I can to win.

“Ramos is a legitimate opponent who isn’t afraid of getting into a fight. She has an aggressive, come forward style so I expect a hard battle. She has already fought for the belt, where she lost a close decision, so I know she will be eager to win the title this time. She’s Brazilian, but she lives and trains in Argentina, which is a country with a very high level of female fighters.





“I’m hungry, motivated and excited. I’m ready to put in the hard work that is needed for a fight at this level. People will see what I’m made of. They will see a fighter without fear and willing to do whatever it takes to give Norway a new World Champion. It will be a fight filled with a lot of war and action!”

Ramos, the Buenos Aires-based Brazilian, is equally confident of claiming World honours having found herself on the wrong end of a points decision against Elhem Mekhaled for the same WBC strap earlier this year.

The 34-year-old, known as ‘A Guerreira’ (The Warrior), is back to winning ways following a unanimous verdict against Lilian Dolores Silva, and has outlined her plan to upset the home fighter and bring the belt back to Argentina.

“I am very confident I can win this fight,” says Ramos. “Katharina is a good, offensive fighter. I really like her style, but I think it’s ideal for me. I will be preparing for the fight in Buenos Aires, which has a very high level for professional boxing, and will be sparring with World Champions. I am happy to get the chance to fight for the WBC title again, and this time it won’t escape me. I will give everything to make sure the belt comes back to Argentina with me.”

Promoter Nisse Sauerland says he is delighted to secure Thanderz a World title shot and is excited to bring championship boxing back to the Ekeberghallen.

“This is a great opportunity for Katharina to claim her first World title,” says Sauerland. “We were determined to deliver Katharina a World title fight and we’re delighted she’ll get her chance against Danila Ramos for the WBC belt.

“The Ekeberghallen has a great history for boxing in Norway and we look forward to continuing that tradition on November 16. Alongside Katharina’s World title challenge, we will be working with Norway Box Promotion to deliver a full undercard showcasing the very best of Norwegian boxing.”

“We really appreciate the confidence Team Sauerland has shown in us. It’s a great honour to be able to kick start our new promotion company with an event of this magnitude. I really hope the people of Oslo will turn up and support our great group of fighters on November 16. It will be an exhilarating action packed event you can’t miss,” says Atle Walgren, for Norway Box Promotion.

All the action from the Ekeberghallen including Thanderz’s World title fight will be shown live on Viasat 4 in Norway. Christian Ramberg, Programme Manager Sports for NENT Group, says: “Katharina is a fascinating person and a fantastic fighter. I remember seeing her in action for the first time and thinking she is something special. I am proud to bring her home to Oslo for a world title fight in an historic venue. I cannot wait for the fight to start.”

Tickets for ‘Capital Showdown’ featuring the WBC World Super Featherweight title clash between Katharina Thanderz and Danila Ramos will go on general sale tomorrow, Thursday, October 3, at 12.00 (CEST) via www.ticketmaster.no.