Katende ready for Cechvala: ‘’He’ll do well to hear the final bell!

Former two-time Olympian Kennedy Katende (1-0) faces a tough test in his second professional bout as he takes on Milan Cechvala (1-1, 1 KO) in a six-round cruiserweight contest on April 22 at the Sporthallen in Sundsvall, Sweden.

The 31 year-old, who is currently based in New York, returns to his hometown of Sundsvall after making an impressive start to his professional career, scoring a unanimous points victory over Tracey Johnson on November 26 in Connecticut.





Ahead of his ring return, Katende says he has been training hard in order to build on this early success, and is eager to impress against his Slovakian opponent.

“My fans know what to expect when they come to see me,” he says. ”It’s always going to be a great show. I’ve never disappointed them in the past and this is going to be no exception.

“My opponent seems like a very tough guy. I consider anyone who enters that ring a tough opponent, but a fighter like him is always difficult to predict and prepare for.

“What I can say is that I’m training very hard to put on a great show for all the Swedish fans, and even more importantly to show Team Sauerland that they made the right decision to have me on the show.

“A knockout never usually comes when you go out there looking for it, but I have fast and strong hands, so he will do very well to hear the final bell!’’

Katende meets Cechvala on the undercard of Otto Wallin’s WBA Continental Heavyweight title clash with Gianluca Mandras, which also features Mikaela Laurén’s WBC Female World Super Welterweight title challenge versus Ewa Piatkowska, plus fights for Oscar Ahlin, Hampus Henriksson and Rocco Wadell.

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night are available online via www.biljettforum.se or by calling the ticket hotline on 0771-130 150. All the action will be shown live and exclusive across Scandinavia on Viaplay Fighting. For more information, please visit www.viaplay.se/fighting