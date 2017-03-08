Katende confirmed for Nordic Fight Night in Sundsvall

Kennedy Katende (1-0) has been confirmed for the Nordic Fight Night on April 22 at the Sporthallen in Sundsvall, joining rising heavyweight star Otto Wallin and World title challenger Mikaela Laurén in action for the city’s first professional boxing event.





The 31 year-old, who represented Sweden at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and Uganda at the 2016 Rio Olympics, returns to his hometown to compete in his second professional contest against an as yet unnamed opponent.

Following a hugely successful amateur career and a spell in AIBA’s ‘World Series of Boxing’, Katende made his professional debut on November 26 in Connecticut, USA, scoring a unanimous points decision over Tracey Johnson.

‘’I’m really excited to be fighting in Sundsvall,’’ said Katende. ‘’Last time I fought here was on an amateur show with Otto boxing as well, so coming back and fighting here as a professional is going to be a lot of fun.

‘’People are really looking forward to this event, and I hope a lot of people come out to support us. I think this show will build a lot of interest in boxing and the next show can be even bigger.’’

Katende, who is currently training in New York, has high hopes for his professional boxing career, which he will hope to improve with a second victory on April 22 at the Sporthallen.

‘’My goal is to become a World Champion,’’ he says. ‘’Boxing is in my veins, and I know I can achieve it. I have a lot of experience from fighting in the amateurs and the WSB, and I’m ready to take on anyone!’’

Heavyweight hope Otto Wallin tops the bill in Sundsvall, while female star Mikaela Laurén challenges Ewa Piatkowska for the WBC World Female Super Welterweight Championship in a co-featured main event.

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night are available online via www.biljettforum.se or by calling the ticket hotline on 0771-130 150.

All the action will be shown live and exclusive across Scandinavia on Viaplay Fighting. For more information, please visit www.viaplay.se/fighting