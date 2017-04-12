Katende enjoys World class sparring ahead of April 22 homecoming

Former two-time Olympian Kennedy Katende (1-0) is enjoying World-class sparring ahead of his upcoming fight on April 22 at the Sporthallen in Sundsvall.

The 32 year-old, who is currently based in New York, has been gaining valuable rounds in the gym with top American pros Joe Smith Jr, the current WBC International Light Heavyweight Champion, who defeated living legend Bernard Hopkins in his last bout, and fellow World ranked light heavyweight contender Sean Monaghan, who is undefeated in his twenty-eight professional fights.





‘’It’s been great to have the opportunity to spar with Sean and Joe,’’ said Katende. ‘’They both liked the work when I first sparred them, so they keep inviting me back. I was Joe’s sparring partner for eight weeks before his fight with Hopkins.’’

Katende, who returns to his hometown of Sundsvall for his second professional bout, believes this experience will prove vital to his development, as he looks fast track his career and secure a title shot within the next 12 months.

“This experience has been great for me. Joe and Sean have both been very supportive and praised me a lot for my speed and footwork. Their coaches say it’s going to be fantastic to follow my career, and within a year, I would expect to be up there with these guys. I can already go toe-to-toe with them for 10 rounds!

“I’ve improved so much as a result of good quality sparring. I’m feeling better and better every time I spar with these guys,’’ he says.

“I want to be fighting for titles myself within 12 months, and this experience has given me the confidence to go out and achieve that!”

Katende boxes as part of an action-packed show in Sundsvall, which is headlined by hometown hero Otto Wallin, who challenges Italian Champion Gianluca Mandras for the WBA Continental Heavyweight title clash, and features fights for Swedish stars Mikaela Laurén, Oscar Ahlin, Hampus Henriksson, Rocco Wadell and Patricia Berghult, plus Icelandic heavyweight Gunnar Kolbeinn Kristinsson.

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night are available online via www.biljettforum.se or by calling the ticket hotline on 0771-130 150. All the action will be shown live and exclusive across Scandinavia on Viaplay Fighting. For more information, please visit www.viaplay.se/fighting