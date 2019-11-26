Kash Ali faces Artur Kubiak on Nov.29 in Sheffield

Promoter Dennis Hobson is urging fight fans to give Kash Ali a fair chance, as the controversial heavyweight prepares to return from his boxing suspension.





Ali will fight at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on November 29, live on Freesports (Freeview 64; Sky 422; Virgin 553; Freesat 252; TalkTalk 64; BT 64), eight months after biting Liverpudlian David Price in a high-profile contest, broadcast by Sky Sports.

Having served a ban from the sport for the incident, Kash, 15-1 (7), has now teamed up with new trainer, Richard Towers, and wants to make a fresh start. With the 27-year-old keen to make amends as he resumes his career, Hobson is looking forward to the Rotherham man’s return, and believes he still has a very bright future ahead of him.

“When I’ve seen Kash in the gym working with Richard Towers, he looks a totally different fighter,” said Hobson. “I think this is the start of a really exciting heavyweight journey. This is all new to me because I’ve never really had a kid who’s capable of winning anything as a heavyweight, and now we have.





“I think we live in a society where some people are unhappy with themselves and want to vent their frustration on someone who has made a mistake, but taken his punishment. Some people don’t want to forgive but hopefully the fans will see that Kash is a good fighter. He’s going to take some stick but it’s the pantomime season anyway, and people love a baddie!

“If I really thought he was a bad guy then I wouldn’t work with him. I like him a lot as a person and as a fighter. I’ve been around the block a few times, and I like what I see. I’m excited, he’s a great acquisition to my stable, and I believe there’ll be some special nights with him. He’s only 27 and you’ll see him develop over these next couple of years into a very good fighter.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions, in association with JJ Crump, present an evening of boxing at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on November 29. Topping the bill will be Sheffield’s Tommy Frank and Barnsley’s Josh Wale.





Appearing on the undercard will be Rotherham’s Kash Ali, and Sheffield’s Nicolie Campbell, Sufyaan Ahmed, Perry Howe, Keanen Wainwright, Nathan Owen and Kane Salvin.

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.

