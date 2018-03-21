UK News: Kash Ali; Kyle Williams; Tommy Loach

Hard-hitter Kash Ali is relishing an appearance on home soil when he faces David Howe at the Genting Arena on Saturday evening on BCB Promotions’ ‘Now Or Never’, sponsored by BWI Events.





The Birmingham heavyweight stands to gain a place in the top ten British fighters in his division if he can see his way past David Howe for Central Area Heavyweight Title.

Ali, 26, boasts an unbeaten record of 11 wins out of 11 including three knock outs in his relatively short career and will face the man dubbed the Steel City Assassin.

Ali, who is Kashmiri born but has grown up in Birmingham, said:

“I can’t wait to fight on home soil and am expecting some big support from the local community on the night.

“I know all about David and I’m ready. My record speaks for itself and I intend to extend it this evening.”





Howe, at 37, has experience on his side having won 14 but lost seven of his fights to date. The orthodox fighter is looking to bounce back after losing his last bout with Gary Cornish by way of a technical knock out.

“I’ve got years on my opponent and I’m feeling confident,” Ali added. “The show is billed Now or Never and for me my time is now.”

Two IBO Continental fights top the bill as Ludlow’s Craig Morris defends his welterweight title against Leek’s Andy Keates whilst Birmingham’s Andrew Robinson battles Brighton’s Nicky Jenman for the vacant middleweight crown.

Another Area Title isalso on the line as Wolverhampton’s Kyle Williams takes on Nottingham’s Jordan turner for the Midlands Area Bantamweight strap.

A whole host of local prospects – Kelcie Ball, Tommy Ghent, Mussab Abubaker, Tommy Ghent and Tommy Loach – also feature.





Tickets are available from the ticketfactory.com, or the boxers direct, priced at £40, £60, £100 or £150.

Tickets, from £40, are available from theticketfactory.com

###

Kyle Williams is ready for the biggest fight of his professional career to date writes Ben Gibson.

Wolverhampton’s Williams battles it out against Nottingham’s Jordan Turner for the vacant BBBofC Midlands Area Bantamweight Title over ten roundson BCB Promotions’ ‘Now Or Never’ show – sponsored by BWI Events – at the Genting Arena, Birmingham, on Saturday evening (24th March).

However, the 26 year-old is no stranger to being in the ring, up for a title fight and forced to perform when under pressure. A former kickboxing world champion, he has been participating in combat sports since the age of six and sidestepped his way into boxing after winning a kickboxing world title at the age of 22.

“With each fight I have got better and the future looks bright,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I’ve been 10 and 12 rounds previously in kickboxing, I feel I only get better when rounds go by. I’m excited to have more rounds.”

“I have had great sparring sessions to prepare myself for the ten rounds ahead. I have been sparring very high quality opponents.

“I train very hard for every fight leaving no stone unturned.

“I would say the intensity and duration of weeks leading to the fight has increased.

“Knowing I have that experience under my belt can only hold me in good stead.

“I’m very excited, this is a big step forward for my boxing career and hopefully these types of nights will become more regular.

“Fighting on a stage of this magnitude is a fantastic feeling.”

Williams has won all of his seven fights to date and is looking forward to showcasing his skills at the Genting Arena.

“I have been going to events at this arena for years and have always had dreams of one day fighting in front of a big crowd.

“I am so excited.”

“I’d like to thank my manager, Errol Johnson, for the opportunity along with my trainers Tyler Shakespeare and Paul Mann. Also, a big thank you to all my friends, family and fans that have supported me. This one is for you.”

###

Tommy Loach wants to impress the crowd by doing what he does best – knocking people out – when he faces fellow Black country boxer, MJ Hall, at the Genting Arena on Saturday evening on BCB Promotions’ ‘Now Or Never’, sponsored by BWI Events.

West Bromwich’s Loach faces off against Hall, from Brierley Hill, has already managed two stoppages in his first three victories. However, the unbeaten prospect hasn’t fought since last May due to injuries but is looking to come back with a bang.

“I am desperate to impress as much as I can. I want to show everyone what they have been missing since I have been away and I want to get myself noticed and talked about again.

“The injuries have been annoying. I broke both hands and damaged the cartilage in my knee within a short space of time. It was a bad year for that and it has been really frustrating.

”Since December last year I have been in the gym ticking over just waiting to get back to business so I can’t wait to get back in the ring again.

“I want people to remember my name after this one and hopefully they will come back and follow me through my journey.

“Hopefully this fight will boost my profile and get me recognised a little bit more so that more doors can open for me.

“If I look good in this one then hopefully I will just need another fight and then we could think about an Area Title and stuff like that.

“This will be the stepping stone I need to get there so it is very important.”

The West Bromwich welterweight is delighted to have been given the opportunity to box on such a big stage in only his fourth outing and he has been changing up his training to make sure he is ready for anything.

“I am buzzing to be boxing in the Genting,” he added. “It is a big event and it makes it even more special because it is happening in Birmingham and I am really looking forward to it.

“I feel very proud to be a part of it. It is brilliant that I am one of a select few who have been given the chance. That gives me confidence because it means people must like what they have seen from me so far.

“I have worked a lot more on the defensive side of things for this one. Offensively I think I am okay but I need to watch what is coming back. When you step up the levels you get caught out more so I want to prepare for that.”

Two IBO Continental fights top the bill as Ludlow’s Craig Morris defends his welterweight title against Leek’s Andy Keates whilst Birmingham’s Andrew Robinson battles Brighton’s Nicky Jenman for the vacant middleweight crown.

Two Area Titles are also on the line as Wolverhampton’s Kyle Williams takes on Nottingham’s Jordan turner for the Midlands Area Bantamweight strap and Birmingham’s Kash Ali steps in with Sheffield’s David Howe for the Central Area Heavyweight crown.

A whole host of local prospects – Kelcie Ball, Tommy Ghent, Mussab Abubaker, and Tommy Ghent – also feature.

Tickets are available from the ticketfactory.com, or the boxers direct, priced at £40, £60, £100 or £150.

Tickets, from £40, are available from theticketfactory.com