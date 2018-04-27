Karperis battles Gonzalez on 6/8

There was a time when the club boxing scene flourished in the state of New York. Dating back to the golden age of boxing, these club shows built fighters in the same weight division to eventually meet in the ultimate showdown for “Bragging Rights.”





On Friday, June 8, Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing turns back the clock, with the 31st edition of Rockin’ Fights at The Paramount. Headlining the event in a junior welterweight tilt, will be local hero’s, Long Island’s own, ANTHONY “SHOWTIME” KARPERIS (15-3 5KO’s) against Queens native, DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ (15-1-1 6KO’s) in a “Battle For The Paramount”.

Both Karperis and Gonzalez are no strangers to the Rockin’ Fights series at The Paramount. Karperis returns for his fifth consecutive Rockin’ Fights main event, coming out victorious in his last opportunity, against tough Nicaraguan, Nelson Lara. This will be Karperis’ seventeenth fight at The Paramount going back to 2012. During his tenure at the great Long Island venue, Karperis earned himself the New York State Super Lightweight Title in 2016.

Gonzalez will step into the ring in June, looking to remain undefeated at his home away from home. A victory would make it eight consecutive wins at The Paramount, the last coming in March against Juan de la cruz Rodriguez by way of TKO. This will be the first headliner for Gonzalez.

Karperis is known for his agility and hand speed, creating angles to break down his opponents. “Showtime” has proven to use this agility to his advantage, taking down the likes of prospects Scott Burrell, Ariel Duran and fellow Long Islander, Alan Gotay.





Gonzalez is a true New York boxer, who is not afraid to slug it out. Continuing his busy year, this will be Gonzalez’s fourth fight in as much time, previously taking out the likes of Samuel Amoako and Jerome Rodriguez. “El Gallo” knows a win at The Paramount will help him take the next step in his career.

Karperis had these comments about the importance of this fight,”I’m very excited to be celebrating my 30th birthday on the same night as my 20th professional fight. My preparation and skill will be well on display on June 8th, as I secure a victory on this special night and take the next step in my career.”

Gonzalez, himself, had this to say of the upcoming bout, “I am very excited for this oppurtunity. You will see the best Danny Gonzalez you have ever seen on June 8th. I want to thank my coaching and management team for getting me this opportunity.”

“Rockin’ Fights 31” brings together two New York based fighters, in a “Battle For The Paramount.” The arena in which both men have gone to war, time and time again. However this time, on June 8th, only one can be crowned the true king of The Paramount.





Star Boxing President, Joe DeGuardia had these remarks on the main event, “Both Anthony Karperis and Danny Gonzalez have grown large followings at The Paramount, and I know this is a fight that Long Island fans want to see. There is nothing like a good, old-fashioned neighborhood brawl to kick the summer off. Karperis impressed in his last main event in March, and Danny, fighting in his first main event, has shown that he does not shy away from the bright lights. This is a true, gritty, Long Island fight, and one you will not want to miss.”

