Karlos Balderas battles Rene Tellez Giron this Saturday on Charlo vs. Harrison 2 card

Sensational 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas takes on Mexico’s Rene Tellez Giron in an eight-round lightweight match as the opener of FOX PBC Fight Night live in primetime and on FOX Deportes this Saturday, December 21 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET.





Former champion Guillermo Rigondeaux was scheduled to take on Liborio Solis in the co-feature of the FOX PBC Fight Night card, but that match has been postponed until a later date.

Balderas vs. Giron will serve as the opening attraction to the show that is headlined by the highly anticipated rematch between WBC Super Welterweight Champion Tony Harrison and former champion Jermell Charlo that also features Efe Ajagba taking on Iago Kiladze in a 10-round heavyweight showdown in the co-feature.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Lions Only Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at the Toyota Arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.





One of the most highly regarded prospects from the 2016 U.S. Olympic team, Balderas (9-0, 8 KOs) returns for an eight-round lightweight affair to close out 2019. The 23-year-old from Santa Maria, California has won his last five fights by stoppage, including three already in 2019. His most recent outing saw him stop Robert Frankel in July. He will be opposed by the 20-year-old Giron (13-1, 7 KOs), who fights out of Queretaro, Mexico and is looking to rebound from a decision loss to unbeaten Michel Rivera in June.

Preceding FOX PBC Fight Night, undefeated Filipino featherweight contender Jhack Tepora will battle rugged former title challenger Oscar Escandon in a 10-round bout in the co-feature of FS1 PBC Fight Night at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. ET. Hugo Centeno, Jr. will take on Juan Macias Montiel in a 10-round middleweight main event of the telecast that also features super welterweight prospect Raymond Guajardo facing Donnis Reed in a four-rounder in the televised opener.

Fighting out of Cebu City, Philippines, Tepora (23-0, 17 KOs) will enter the ring for the second time in the U.S. on December 21, after making a successful U.S. debut against Jose Luis Gallegos in June. The 24-year-old will take on Colombia’s Escandon (25-5, 17 KOs), who fights for the first time since a loss to Brandon Figueroa last year at the same arena in Ontario. Escandon is a former interim titlist at featherweight and challenged Gary Russell Jr. for the featherweight championship in 2017.





Viewers can live stream the PBC shows on the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps or at FOXSports.com. In addition, all programs are available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.