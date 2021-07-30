Karl Dargan faces Ivan Delgado this Saturday, July 31st

Super lightweight contender Karl Dargan will take on Ivan Delgado in an eight-round attraction, while unbeaten heavyweight Norman Neely faces Juan Torres in a six-round battle as part of FS1 PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes this Saturday, July 31 from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

The previously scheduled Maliek Montgomery vs. Ángel Contreras and Paul Kroll vs. Justin DeLoach matches slated to appear on FS1 were cancelled after positive COVID-19 tests for Montgomery and DeLoach.

FS1 PBC Fight Night is topped by veteran contender and Olympic bronze medalist Andre Dirrell competing for the second time at light heavyweight as he faces Philadelphia’s Chris Brooker in a 10-round fight.

FS1 PBC Fight Night begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT following the FOX PBC Fight Night lineup headlined by rising unbeaten heavyweight Michael Coffie squaring off against Jonnie Rice.

The FOX broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will also see James Martin battle welterweight prospect and New Jersey-native Vito Mielnicki Jr. in an eight-round rematch in the co-main event and unbeaten prospect Joey Spencer take on Dan Karpency in an eight-round showdown.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com.

A Philadelphia-native, Dargan (19-1, 9 KOs) returns to the ring for the first time since November 2018, looking to make it three-straight wins since his lone defeat against Tony Luis in 2015. Dargan has fought professionally since 2007, turning pro after a sensational amateur career that included two U.S. Amateur Championships and a Pan American Games gold medal. He will be opposed by Los Angeles’ Delgado (13-3-2, 6 KOs), who looks to bounce back from a pair of recent defeats against contenders Hector Tanajara and Romero Duno.

The 31-year-old Neely (8-0, 7 KOs) trains alongside Vito Mielnicki Jr. and most recently delivered a second-round knockout victory over Victor Mashaka in June. The Paterson, New Jersey-native will return to fight in his home state for the first time as a pro Saturday night when he takes on the 34-year-old Torres (6-3-1, 3 KOs). Fighting out of Cypress, Texas, Torres most recently stopped Ramon Olivas in the third round in May.