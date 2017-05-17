Kanat Islam faces Norberto Gonzalez 5/26

WBA number-4 ranked and WBO number-6 ranked junior middleweight Kanat Islam will take on Norberto Gonzalez in a battle for the WBO / NABO and WBA Intercontinental Junior Middleweight championships on Friday night, May 26th at the beautiful Boca Raton Resort & Spa in Boca Raton, Florida.

The international card is promoted by Nelsons Promotions.





The event will be distributed world-wide exclusively by New York-based MultiVision Media, Inc. The Executive Producer is Brian Ricco. The event will be produced and directed by Ira Steven Glass.

The card will feature fighters from no less than six countries.

“This is a very special event with an International feel,” said Nelson Lopez, Sr. of Nelson’s Promotions.

“The Boca Raton Resort & Spa is an incredible facility that every A-List celebrity visits and vacations at. This will be a great night, and we look forward to having a great crowd to see one of the best fighters in the world in Kanat Islam on May 26th.”

Islam of Almaty, Kazakhstan has a record of 23-0 with 19 big knockouts.

The 32 year-old has built up a reputation of being an exciting fighter who is constantly going for the knockout.

Islam turned professional in 2012 after competing in the 2004 and winning a Bronze medal in the 2008 Olympic Games.

Islam started to gain recognition when he stopped Humberto Toledo (41-8-2) in the 1st round. He then scored impressive stoppage victories over Francisco Cordero (29-2) & Juan De Angel (16-3-1).

On October 29, 2016, Islam returned home to Kazakhstan and won a 12-round unanimous decision over Patrick Allotey (30-2) in front of over 18,000 fans.

In his last bout, Islam was cut badly in the 1st round of his bout with Robson Assis (16-3), yet stopped his Brazilian foe in the first round of their bout on February 17th as part of the Roy Jones, Jr. – Bobby Gunn Pay-Per-View undercard in Wilmington, Delaware.

Gonzalez of Nuevo Leon, Mexico has a record of 23-8 with 13 knockouts.

The 36 year-old is a 10 year-professional who has solid wins over Joel Juarez (22-3-1), Jesus Arras Perea (18-2), Michael Oliveira (20-1), former world title challenger Javier Maciel (30-3) and in his last bout when Gonzalez when an eight-round split decision over Daniel Rosario Cruz (11-1) on November 18, 2016 in Las Vegas,

In the eight round co-feature, Islam stablemate, Zhankosh Turarov will face Gustavo Garibay in a welterweight battle.

Like Islam, Turarov is from Almaty, Kazakhstan and sports a perfect mark of 20-0 with 14 knockouts.

On October 18, 2013, Turarov won the WBA Fedecentro super lightweight title with a 5th round stoppage over Abrahan Peralta (10-1). In Turarov’s last bout, he stopped Isaac Aryee in 4 rounds in Almaty, Kazakhstan on October 29, 2016.

Garibay of Mexico is 13-8-2 with five knockouts.

The 36 year-old Garibay is a nine year professional who has victories over Mario Alberto Lozano (29-6) & Jose Napoles (4-1).

Lozano is coming off an eight-round unanimous decision defeat to Sebastian Bouchard (14-1) on February 24th in Quebec City, Canada.

In eight-round bouts:

Dagoberto Aguero (11-0, 8 KO’s) San Cristobal, Dominican Republic will take on Gustavo Molina (24-10, 9 KO’s) of Mexico in a super bantamweight bout.

Zhilei Zhang (15-0, 11 KO’s) of Zhoukou, China will take on Curtis Harper (12-4, 8 KO’s) of Jacksonville, Florida heavyweight attraction.

Wellington Romero (12-0-1, 9 KO’s) of the Dominican Republic battles Wilfrido Buelvas (18-7, 12 KO’s) of Barranquilla, Colombia in a junior welterweight bout.

In a six-round bout, Mike Bolagun (10-0, 9 KO’s) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland will take on Ytalo Perea (8-2-2, 5 KO’s) of Howard Beach, NY in a heavyweight bout.

Justin Wright will make his pro debut in a bantamweight bout against Christopher Salerno (0-1) of Florida.

