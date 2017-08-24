Kanat Islam Media Workout Quotes

Unbeaten Welterweight Kanat ‘Qazaq’ Islam held an open workout this past Sundayduring the 2017 Astana International Expo for the media as he prepares to challenge the unbeaten Canadian boxer Brandon Cookin front of more than 12,000 fans on Saturday, September 9th fromSaryarka Velodrome in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The event will featurethe best of Kazakhstan boxing including exciting matchups as rising super welterweight ZhankoshTurarovand Bruno Leonardo Romay featuring asthe co-main event. Hard-hittingRuslanMyrsatayev willbattle the un-defeated Andres Matias in heavyweight action along with Super Middleweight ZhanibekAlimkhanulygoing against veteran Carmelito De Jesus and much more.





Kanat Islam

“We’ve had a great training camp and I’m feeling good. I am prepared to win.”

“We’re looking forward to the opportunity to compete. I am always ready. This is my home and I will not lose.”

Nelson Lopez Jr, Kanat’sManager and Trainer

“Kanat has done an amazing job in the camp, his diet, his focus, his sparring, his strength and conditioning and his team have been very supportive. His fans are amazing, Kanat trains and fights for them, he carries them in the ring with him. His love for his people will not allow him to lose. We thank the Cook team for accepting the challenge and we look to win in impressive fashion.”





Kant Islam vs. Brandon Cook

The WBA Inter-Continental, WBO-NABO Champion Kanat‘Qazaq’ Islam and the un-defeated Canadian, Brandon ‘Bad Boy’ Cook, will square off in a blockbuster matchup with an already sold-out venue at the Saryarka Velodrome in Astana, Kazakhstan on Saturday, September 9th. Kanat vs. Cook will be 2017’s biggest boxing attraction at the Saryarka Velodrome with an un-precedent sold out arena of over 12,000 seats.

Kanat and Cook are 154-pound world-class fighters in their prime going head to head in their respective careers. Both are coming off from spectacular victories as they enter the battle for the WBA Junior Middleweight title race.

Fans will be able to live stream the fights in English or Spanish on the internet and all major mobile devices. The live stream link for this catastrophic event will be provided later on this week.