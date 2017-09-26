Kalle Sauerland: World Boxing Super Series off to a fantastic start

The World Boxing Super Series has delivered three very different but all extremely exciting and entertaining fights. There is much more to come, promises Kalle Sauerland, Chief Boxing Officer of tournament organizer Comosa AG.

“I’m certain we’ll be able to enjoy another fantastic night of boxing and a stunning event in Riga this Saturday,” said Kalle Sauerland.





“The fight between Mairis Briedis and Mike Perez will provide even more breathtaking boxing entertainment, that’s what happens when the Ali Trophy arrives in town!”

The World Boxing Super Series kicked off in July at the Draft Gala in Monaco when 16 fighters across two weight divisions were paired in quarterfinal bouts.

So far we have seen three of those fights. Olympic Gold Medallist and current WBO World Champion Aleksandr Usyk kicked off the cruiserweight tournament by spectacularly stopping Marco Huck, a former record breaking World Champion himself, in the 10th round in Berlin.

That was followed by Callum Smith’s unanimous decision against Erik Skoglund in the super middleweight division in Liverpool for the WBC Diamond Belt and a place in the Semi Finals, and most recently WBA World Champion Yunier Dorticos defeated number one ranked Dmitry Kudryashov with a sensational second round knockout in San Antonio.





“I think it’s been fantastic entertainment,” says Kalle Sauerland.

“Aleksandr Usyk’s extreme quality and Marco Huck’s bravery got us off to a great start in Berlin and then we saw a very intriguing 50/50 Super Middleweight Championship fight between Callum Smith and Erik Skoglund in Liverpool, he adds.

“The way those two handled themselves in and out of the ring was great to see for anyone involved in the sport of boxing.”

“Dorticos against Kudryashov was always going to provide fireworks and so it proved. We’ve enjoyed three very different but all very entertaining fights so far. Thankfully, there is much more to come.”

“The World Boxing Super Series has been dubbed ‘the Champions League of boxing’ and the reception from the media, broadcasters and most importantly the fans has been amazing every where we go. I keep being told how much they’re enjoying the competition so far – all I can say is “so am I”.

“The sporting level has been truly world class and the brand of the World Boxing Super Series is growing rapidly day by day. We could not have hoped for a better start.”

Kalle Sauerland reveals that Comosa AG and its partners are working hard to ensure that fans can continue to enjoy the World Boxing Super Series.

“Along with our partners we are making minor adjustments along the way to make the experience of going to the events even better for fight fans. That will also benefit all of the fans watching the events on TV or via streaming from around the world.”

“For example we are working on improving even further the experience for the fans at the venue, with our own dedicated Arena TV so that the evening gets even more of a storyline for the on site fans which will only add to the already amazing atmospheres that have been generated. We are taking the experience to a whole new level not just for the television viewers with our revolutionary productions, light shows and side programming but also for the fans at the venue so that they too receive a more 360 degree experience.”