Kali Reis vs. Szilvia Szabados on June 30

STAR BOXING’S “SLUGFEST at the SUN” on JUNE 30th at Mohegan Sun has gone from a stellar card, to unbelievable. Star Boxing thrilled fans when it announced the long anticipated return of the “Common Man,” light heavyweight sensation JOE SMITH JR. (23-2 18KO’s). Today, Star Boxing formally announced that former WBC Women’s World Champion, KALI “KO MEQUINONOAG” REIS (13-7 4KO’s) will be fighting as the co-feature bout on June 30th against SZILVIA SZABADOS (17-11 8KO’S) of Hungary.





KALI REIS is coming off her historic bout with undisputed women’s champion CECILIA BRAEKHUS, in the first ever women’s bout televised on HBO. Reis and Braekhus put on brilliant performance on the undercard of the GGG-Martirosyan card in California. The woman’s fight was a memorable one that saw great action from start to finish. Reis used a heavy right hand to drop Braekhus in the seventh round and hurt her for a second time in the ninth round, becoming the first women to ever knockdown the champion Braekhus in her professional career. The decision was read over a sea of boo’s from the crowd as Braekhus escaped the power of Reis and retained her titles in a decision win.

Kali is thrilled to be fighting at Mohegan Sun on June 30th. The fans are equally excited as Kali brings thrilling inside the ring action and a unique and entertaining ring walk, carrying her native warrior pride into the ring, as she does every fight with a centuries’ old Native American prayer dance. She will have her New England fan base behind her as she searches for another win in her professional career as she chases the rematch that Braekhus promised the fans after their title fight just over a month ago.

KALI REIS had these comments about returning to Mohegan Sun, “I am so excited to be back “home” at Mohegan Sun June 30th! Star Boxing always has action packed fights lighting up this beautiful area. Joe DeGuardia is keeping me very productive since we signed with him back in November. I am so pleased with the decision myself and manager Brian made to sign with him and Star Boxing. Fans can also expect to see an even more determined, skilled, hungry, evolving WARRIOR in there! The fight on HBO May 5 with Braekhus was such a learning experience and I am grateful for making history in not only women’s boxing but my own personal journey as well. I’m back and promise to put on one heck of a show!”

Manager of Kali Reis, BRIAN COHEN had this to say about Kali’s return to Mohegan Sun, “Mohegan Sun is a great venue for boxing. It’s close to Kali’s home. It’s rich in Native American culture. They give Kali the freedom to have a ceremonial dance on her walkout to the ring. Our goal is to make the name Kali Reis synonymous with the Mohegan Sun. Kali is hard at work in training camp with me and the team. What that means is from the minute she wakes up to the minute she passes out at night she will be living, breathing and thinking boxing. So on June 30th you are going to see a 147 pound female monster made out of twisted steel and indigenous appeal. What you ARE going to see is a boxer on a mission to prove a point and make a statement. So what you need to do is go online, call Mohegan, send an email or use a carrier pigeon to get your tickets because on June 30th you’re going to see the first woman to ever fight on HBO. You’re going to see the first woman of Star Boxing, Kali “KO” Reis.





JOE DEGUARDIA, CEO of Star Boxing said this about Reis, “Kali impressed everyone on May 5th against undisputed champion Cecilia Braekhus, in the first women’s bout featured on HBO. Kali proved that she has the skill to take on the elite level of women’s boxing. I am thrilled that we are able to bring her back so soon, and at Mohegan Sun. She truly has a remarkable life story and is a great example of a strong woman who has battled tremendous odds and adversity and we applaud her. Kali is a role model in and out of the ring. We are very happy to have her on the June 30th show at Mohegan Sun. It will be a special night.”