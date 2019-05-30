Kai Robin Havnaa vs. Levan Lukhutashvili on June 22

Kai Robin Havnaa (14-0, 12 KOs) is the latest addition to an action-packed fight card at the Forum Horsens on June 22 headlined by Dina Thorslund’s WBO Female World Super Bantamweight title fight with April Adams.





The Norwegian cruiserweight star is back in action following a third-round knockout win over Rad Rashid, which saw the 30 year-old capture the IBO International title in front of his home fans at the SØR Amfi in Arendal.

Havnaa, who will face the big punching Levan Lukhutashvili (8-3, 8 KOs) in a ten-round contest, returns to Denmark, where he lived and trained at the start of his professional career and where he claimed his first six victories.

“I’m excited to get back in the ring and I’m looking forward to fighting in Denmark again,” said Havnaa. “I started my career in Denmark and had some very good fights there, so it’s great to come back to continue my journey.”





Having secured his first professional title against Rashid, Havnaa is eager to push on with his career and is targeting a big fight before the end of the year.

“It was an amazing experience to win my first title,” he said. “With the national anthem before the fight, the atmosphere was electric. I landed a solid body shot that we had been practicing a lot to end the fight, so everything turned out great.

“I knew it wouldn’t be long before a new fight, so I was straight back in the gym training and improving. I have big ambitions for this year so I’m very motivated.”

Havnaa joins Danish heavyweight hope Kem Ljungquist, rising featherweight star Frederik Hede Jensen, Vejle super middleweight Haris Dzindo and Horsens boxers Michael Nielsen and Amer Rasinlic on the undercard of Dina Thorslund’s World title defence.

Tickets for Thunder From Down Under: Dina Thorslund vs. April Adams for the WBO Female World Super Bantamweight Championship are available online via www.ticketmaster.dk or by calling (+45) 70 15 65 65.