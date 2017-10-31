Kai Robin Havnaa vs. Ramazi Gogichashvili on Nov.18

Kai Robin Havnaa (10-0, 9 KOs) returns to action at the Ran Fighting Gala on November 18 at Castello Dusseldorf where he meets the experienced Georgian Ramazi Gogichashvili (30-21-2, 17 KOs) in an eight-round cruiserweight contest.

(Photo credit: Photo Credit: LAP Images)





The undefeated Norwegian will be aiming to extend his perfect record and prove he is ready for bigger challenges including a hotly anticipated homecoming fight in Arendal at the beginning of the New Year.

The 28 year-old will be fighting in Germany for the third time in his career having previously enjoyed victories in Neubrandenburg and Potsdam.

“I’m looking forward to fighting again in Germany,” said Havnaa. “After delaying my hometown fight until 2018, I asked Sauerland for a fight as soon as possible, and they did a good job for me as usual and got me a fight in November 18.

“I’m always in great shape and I’m hungry for another win in Germany. After this, I’m aiming for a big fight in my hometown early next year.

“My opponent is a tough experienced guy with many wins on his record. I don’t overlook him at all, but I’m confident I will still be undefeated after this fight, and ready for even bigger challenges in 2018.”





Said promoter Nisse Sauerland: “We are lining up a big fight for Kai in the New Year, but first he must pass this test. Gogichashvili is a serious competitor. He is an experienced fighter and he will be coming to Dusseldorf to win.

“However, Kai is improving with every fight. I believe he will claim another memorable victory on November 18 and then we can look forward to a big homecoming fight in 2018.”