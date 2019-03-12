A Night of LIVE Boxing is returning on March 30

Dee Lee Promotions, LLC. along with Nick Tiberi, Matchmaker presents “A Night of Live Boxing.. The Series” at the Hockessin PAL Center, 7259 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, D.E., Saturday, March 30th, 2019. Vineland, NJ super lightweight Ismael Garcia (10-0-1/4 ko’s) vs Fabian Lyimo (23-8-2/15 ko’s) of Tanzania by way of Silver Springs, Maryland is the showcase 8 round MAIN Event of the evening. Garcia has definitely not hand picked an ideal opponent for his return to the ‘Square Circle’ since Lyimo is a seasoned pro and a southpaw with 15 knockouts notched on his trunks! Garcia’s last fight was a disappointing draw late in 2016 and it was admittedly a lackluster performance during a fight he was expected to win. Ismael is anxious to prove that fight was an anomaly and wants to demonstrate that he is still the same skilled fighter that ran off of a streak of 10 straight wins before that draw so it looks like Delaware fight fans are in for a treat!





The Co-main on this latest installment of the Delaware ‘Boxing Series’ will be Elsmere, DE heavyweight Stefan “The Freak” Talabisco (2-0-0/2 ko’s). The Hockessin fan favorite will take on Michael Shanks (6-31-0/2 ko’s) of Kokomo, IN. Talabisco, a Delaware Native, got a very late start on his boxing career and is scheduled for his 3rd fight in a year. “The Freak” is always anxious to get back in the ring because he knows that in professional boxing, Father Time is always looking over your shoulder.

Delaware fight fans will get a chance to see many of their local favorites in action including “Jolt N” Joey Tiberi, Jr. (16-3-0/9 ko’s). Tiberi’s last fight was a win on September 15th, 2018 so he’s eager to get back in the ring after a 6 month layoff.

Other highlights on this card include, New Castle, DE welterweight Vincent “Hollywood” Kirkley (2-0-0/2 ko’s); Brandon “King Bran” Mullins (3-0-0/1 ko) of Newark, DE and Justin Riley (0-1) of Hockessin, DE. Riley did lose his pro debut last September, but showed he could fight and did show promise.





Newark, DE’s Schmelle “The Real Deal” Baldwin (3-0-0/2 ko’s) who had one cameo appearance in “Creed 2”, is set to face off with a tough fighter from Waycross, GA, Monika Harrison (2-0-1/1 ko). Baldwin usually rocks the house with her quick finishes but she better be at the top of her game because Harrison definitely comes to fight. As good as that fight is on paper, Dee Lee has worked her magic to bring Delaware female fight fans a second helping of “Girl Power”! Natalie Gonzalez(4-0-0/1 ko) of New Rochelle, NY is all set to show her stuff to Karen Dulin (3-16-1/1 ko) of North Kingston, RI in a 4 round light flyweight bout. Dulin’s record may be deceiving because she’s fought in everyone’s hometown from Nebraska to Edmunton and fight fans know how tough that can be on a girl’s record.

Rounding out this jam packed card will be Eric Hunter (21-4-0/11 ko’s) of Philadelphia, PA taking on Felipe Rivas (17-24-4/11 ko’s) of El Paso, TX, Philadelphia’s Dillon Kasprzak (0-2) taking on another fellow Philadelphia Boxer, Mike Anderson (0-3), Taylor Krahl of Sunrise, FL making his pro debut against Kwame Benson (0-1) of Concord, NC, Maurice “The Wartime” Horne (4-0-0/3 ko’s) of Middletown,DE and Brian Haneschlager of Kingsville, MD making his Pro Debut. Delaware fight fans are certain to get their money’s worth that night and everyone should expect to see the Hockessin PAL fight crowd show their appreciation for all that fighting talent.

Come out and support these young fighters! Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with the first bout slated for 7:00 p.m. Tickets prices are; General Admission $45 in advance ($50 at the door), Ringside $60 in advance ($65 at the door) For more info contact: Promoter Diane Fischer 609.868.4243, Matchmaker Nick Tiberi 302.540.7203 or Joey Tiberi 302-650-8678.

