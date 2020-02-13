Dominic Babineau returns on Feb 14 in Sydney

On Friday, February 14, Dominic “Don’t Blink” Babineau (12-2-0, 10KOs) of Richibucto Village, New Brunswick, kicks of his 2020 campaign against Pedro Bernal (5-1-1, 3KOs) of Mexico City at the Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia. Scheduled for six rounds or less in the super featherweight division, Babineau-Bernal is part of Three Lions Promotions’ (TLP) “Valentine’s Day Massacre” card, headlined by the return of WBC Silver International Cruiserweight Champion Ryan “Bruiser” Rozicki (11-0-0, 11KOs) in a ten round title defense against Czech challenger Vladimir Reznicek (9-2-2, 4KOs).





“This will be my first pro fight in Cape Breton and I couldn’t be more excited,” said Babineau. “I’ve heard how loud and exciting this fight cards are in Sydney. I’m eager to be a part of that and show everyone in that part of the Maritimes why I’m called ‘Don’t Blink.’ Bernal has a good looking record and has upset Canadians on their hometurf twice already. I love being tested. I hope Bernal brings his best possible performance.”

Babineau fought for a Canadian title in 2019, battling Joey Laviolette in a fight of the year candidate last August. Babineau came out on the losing end of things against Laviolette, but showed incredible skill and grit against a top national talent. After a win in November, Babineau is ready to fight his way back to a championship clash.

“Dominic’s fight against Laviolette was very entertaining,” said TLP managing director Daniel Otter. “We’re really excited to add a fighter of his caliber to the card. He’s never in a boring fight. Our goal with this fight show is to showcase some of the top talent in Maritimes. I think Cape Breton fans will love what Dominic brings to the ring. Don’t Blink!”





In other undercard action, Josh Prince of nearby Georges River makes his professional debut against Adam Hazelton (1-0-0) of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, in a four round, North Shore versus South Shore battle of provincial super middleweight prospects. At middleweight, two-time Canadian champion Brandon Brewer (23-1-1, 11KOs) returns against Josue Castaneda Perez (14-12-3, 5KOs) of Gomez Palacio, Mexico, over the eight round route. At welterweight, undefeated fan favourite Jessie “Rock” Wilcox (14-0-2, 9KOs) of Hamilton, Ontario, meets the iron-chinned Luis Montelongo (12-7-0, 3KOs) of Mexico City a highly anticipated eight rounder. Last but not least, New Brunswick native Carolyn Redmond (2-0-0, 1KOs) takes on Karina Rodriguez (3-1-1, 2KOs) of México over four rounds or less, looking to continue her march to a national championship.

Tickets are one sale at tickets.capebreton.ca and in person at the Centre 200 box office.