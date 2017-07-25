Justin DeLoach battles Nathaniel Gallimore on 7/30

Rising super welterweight contender Justin DeLoach (17-1, 9 KOs) will now face once-beaten Nathaniel Gallimore (18-1-1, 15 KOs) in a 10-round showdown featured on Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes Sunday, July 30 live from Rabobank Theater in Bakersfield, California.

DeLoach was original schedule to face former title challenger Fernando Guerrero, but Guerrero was forced to withdraw due to illness.

Televised coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas in his second pro fight and is headlined by former world champion Victor Ortiz meeting Mexico’s Saul Corral.





The 23-year-old DeLoach is one of the fastest rising contenders in the 154-pound division as he enters this bout the winner of his last seven contests, including three wins over previously unbeaten fighters Domonique Dolton, Junior Castillo and Dillon Cook. His most recent outing saw him deliver a second-round knockout of then once-beaten Christopher Pearson. The fighter from Augusta, Georgia turned pro in 2013 and won his first 10 fights before suffering a defeat in early 2015.

Originally from Kingston, Jamaica and fighting out of Evanston, Illinois, Gallimore won his last five bouts, all by knockout. The 29-year-old has fought professionally since 2014 and was unbeaten in his first 14 outings before losing a narrow split-decision last June. Gallimore will make his third start of 2016, looking to build off of his impressive performance his last time out that saw him stop then unbeaten Jeison Rosario in the sixth round.

