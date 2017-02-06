Junior Fa inks with Dibella Entertainment

DiBella Entertainment (DBE) is thrilled to announce the signing of highly touted undefeated New Zealand heavyweight prospect Uaine Fa Jr., otherwise known as Junior Fa (9-0, 6 KOs). He will make his US debut on February 25, in Birmingham, AL, underneath Deontay Wilder’s world heavyweight title defense. This is the first signing since DBE has brought in Australian boxing agent Brendan Bourke to seek out the best talent from the Asia Pacific region.





Born Auckland and now living in Papakura, Fa is a hulking figure standing at 6’5″ and averaging 270 pounds, with exceptionally fast hands. At 16 years old, he was inspired to take up boxing by his father, a former amateur boxer himself. As an amateur, Fa was the 2009 New Zealand National super heavyweight champion, a gold and silver medalist at the Oceania Championships in 2010 and 2012 respectively, as well as a bronze medalist at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. He also owns two amateur wins over current WBO heavyweight champion and fellow New Zealander Joseph Parker.

Connecting with manager Mark Keddell and trainer Henry Schuster, Fa made his professional debut in February 2016, winning nine fights last year. In his last bout on December 10, Fa scored an impressive third-round knockout over 17-1 Pablo Magrini on the same card that saw Parker win his world title. Fa feels that there is unfinished business between the two and is determined to face his former amateur rival again as a professional, after gaining more experience and international recognition.

Fa will make his US debut under the DBE banner on Saturday, February 25, as part of the undercard to Deontay Wilder’s world heavyweight title defense against Gerald Washington, at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC, in Birmingham Alabama. Fa will face off against Keith Barr, of Glenville, WV, in an eight-round contest.

“The physically imposing Junior Fa has the size and skills to make an impact in an era of heavyweight giants,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “His power and amateur pedigree, including two wins over Joseph Parker, have put him on the map in the Asia Pacific region; he now looks to make his mark on the US and the boxing world.”

“I would like to thank Lou DiBella for giving me this opportunity to showcase my talent and love for boxing,” said Fa. “Lou has given me a stage to perform on to show the world what I can do. I will train hard, prove myself and not let Lou down.”

“It’s great to be able to work with and learn from one of boxing’s top promoters like Lou DiBella,” said Keddell. “Junior comes from a long line of New Zealand heavyweights and looks to continue in the tradition of David Tua and Joseph Parker.”

“I’m happy to have facilitated DiBella Entertainment’s signing of heavyweight prospect Junior Fa,” said Bourke. “Junior has everything you want in a heavyweight: height, reach, punching power and fast hands. America is going to love this guy.”

Tickets for the live Wilder-Washington event, which is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and TGB Promotions in association with Bruno Event Team, start at $25 (not including applicable fees) and are on sale now. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and by visiting www.AlabamaTitleFight.com.