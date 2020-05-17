Junior Cruzat inks with Tony Tolj

The 19-year-old, who holds a record of 7-0 (4 KOs), is now determined to build on his perfect professional start under the guidance of powerhouse manager Tony Tolj.

Cruzat was a start out amateur of the Chilean National team set up with an excellent record of 78 wins and two losses, which includes six times national champion, Silver medal at Odesur games, and Champion of the future boxing stars in USA Las Vegas.

Junior Cruzat opened up about his boxing future and what it means to join Oceania based powerhouse manager Tony Tolj.

“My goals in boxing is to step by step get closer to my main objective, which is world champion. I’m only 19 years old, and I trust the team around me.

My father was a significant influence on my career; he was the one who motivated me to enter this beautiful sport that today is my whole life.

I was thrilled to join the World famous Dragon Fire Boxing family its a great company and serious people, we shared many ideas and looked the same way. Tony Tolj is World wide respected, and I know he will guide my career the right way.

I am thrilled to share a team with these great boxers, it is an excellent motivation for me, and I certainly believe that we are the best team currently in Chile, and soon the world will know this Golden Generation of Chilean boxing.

They are a great team happy to join this great team together with my father, we always look forward to such a proposal, to work with people who share the same dreams and goals as we do

Dragon Fire Latino and “The Maverick” Nico Martinez arrived at a great moment in Chilean boxing just on the rise. That support and motivation were needed, grateful for the confidence in my work.

People take care of yourself, we are having a bad time with COVID 19, but we will come out together of all this that is happening worldwide, and nothing will stop each of us in this World well all has a purpose, we all have dreams, and we must fulfill them”.

Australian based manager Tony Tolj opened up about his latest signing.

“I’m delighted to have Junior join the team, I have said on many occasions this will be the Chilean Golden generation. He will be working closely with Chilean Mega Star Andres Campos, Ramon Mascareña, Raynel Mederos.

My partner “The Maverick” Nico Martinez is doing a fantastic job, and Dragon Fire Latino will be giving these young warriors the platform to show the world what they are capable of.

Junior is 19 years of age, and I’m very privileged to be entrusted with guiding his career, and when the time is ready, we bring that world title back to Chilean. The World is yours, Junior Cruzat.”