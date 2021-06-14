June 19: Lindolfo Delgado – Salvador Briceno Highlights Inoue-Dasmarinas

One of Mexico’s standout young talents, 2016 Olympian Lindolfo Delgado, is ready for a pair of significant firsts. Delgado will make his Las Vegas and Top Rank debuts this Saturday, June 19 against Salvador Briceno in an eight-round junior welterweight bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Delgado-Briceno will be among the undercard bouts streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+ at 7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT. WBA/IBF bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue against mandatory challenger Michael Dasmarinas, WBO female junior lightweight world champion Mikaela Mayer versus Erica Farias, and a 10-round featherweight showdown between Adam Lopez and Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (simulcast on ESPN+) at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Promoted by Top Rank, tickets starting at $75 are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting Etix.com.

Delgado (11-0, 11 KOs) emerged from the Rio Olympics as one of the sport’s most highly sought-after prospects, and he’s thus far lived up to the billing.

He knocked out five of his first eight foes in three rounds or less, using a ferocious body attack to end many of his evenings early.

Delgado has not fought since September 2019 on the Errol Spence Jr.-Shawn Porter undercard, when he battered Jesus Zazueta Anaya over six one-sided rounds. Briceno (17-6, 11 KOs), from Guadalajara, Mexico, is an eight-year pro who has not been knocked out in nearly four years.

He’s gone the distance against top prospects Josue Vargas, Gabriel Flores, Jr. and Yomar Alamo.

In other undercard action on ESPN+: