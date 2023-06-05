Jaime Munguia vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko: Start Time, Date, How To Watch

Former WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia is getting his long-awaited step-up fight against Sergiy ‘The Technician’ Derevyanchenko on June 10th at the Toyota Center in Ontario, California. DAZN will stream the Munguia vs. Derevyanchenko event live, starting at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

Derevyanchenko comes into this fight with a big advantage in experience over Munguia. It’ll be interesting to see if he can use that to win against the much younger fighter.

Munguia will need to show a lot more ability to win this fight against Derevyhanchenko from what we’ve seen against him in his recent contests against Gonzalo Gaston Coria, Jimmy Kelly, Gabe Rosado, Kamil Szeremeta, Gary O’Sullivan, and Tureano Johnson.

If Derevyanchenko can recapture the form he showed in his fights against Danny Jacobs and Gennadiy Golovkin, Munguia could be in for a long night on June 10th. Derevyanchenko fought well enough to deserve wins over both fighters but, unfortunately, came up short.

Derevyanchenko is from Ukraine and competed in the 2008 Olympics. He turned pro in 2014 and has been on the receiving end of questionable decisions in his toughest bouts.

Fans feel that Munguia has been brought along too slowly during his career, matched against beatable opposition, and not put in with the type of opposition that would have potentially turned him into a star.

Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya says a win for the 26-year-old Munguia over the 37-year-old Munguia will put him in a position to challenge for a world title.

However, Munguia has been in a position to challenge for a world title for the last two years. Still, he keeps turning them down, rejecting fights against former WBO champion Demetrius Andrade and Janibek Alimkhanuly.

Recently, Munguia wanted to challenge Gennadiy Golovkin for his IBF & WBA titles, but he vacated both belts.

Derevyanchenko has fought Jermall Charlo, Danny Jacobs, Gennady Golovkin, Carlos Adames, and Jack Culcy.

Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) had been mentioned as a possible challenge to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, but it appears that his management has opted to take on someone his size in Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs). It’s just as well because Munguia would have been up against in fighting Bivol, who looks like a machine right now.

“For years, Derevyanchenko has gone life and death with the division’s top middleweights and has always reached the final bell,” said Oscar De La Hoya, CEO and Chairman of Golden Boy Promotions. “Should Jaime get past him, and I believe he will. He is immediately in position for a world title shot.”

“We are very excited to face a great rival like Sergiy Derevyanchenko,” said Zanfer Boxing President Fernando Beltran. “Jaime is a fighter that never stops training and is looking to be the best. This fight is no exception. We are confident that we will leave the ring with our arms high in the air.”