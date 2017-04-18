Julius Indongo has star-making performance with decision over Burns

This past Saturday Julius Indongo added the WBA junior welterweight title to his trophy case that already housed the IBF junior welterweight title with a comfortable 12 round unanimous decision over Ricky Burns in Burns’ hometown of Glasgow, Scotland.





The bout was seen live and exclusively LIVE in the United States on AWE – ‘A Wealth of Entertainment.

“We’re ecstatic at the turnout for Saturday’s fight. Julius Indongo was introduced to the American fight fans with an outstanding performance, and he proved that he is a force to be reckoned with in the 140 pound division. AWE will continue to bring boxing fans in the United States the highest quality fights from around the world,”” said AWE CEO Robert Herring.

Indongo moved his record to 22-0 with the emphatic victory by scores of 120-108, 118-110 and 116-112. Burns, who is 3-division world champion is now 41-6-1.

The bout marked the first boxing event on AWE since the network was added to the DirecTV lineup. With the addition of DirecTV, AWE pulled in its largest viewership for any boxing match, which started broadcasting fights in 2011.

About AWE LIVE BOXING

AWE LIVE Boxing features live world title championship and elimination bouts showcasing today’s most exciting fighters. Since the inception of AWE’s live boxing events in 2011, AWE has featured over 50 world title fights.

AWE has brought boxing fans some of the most exciting and controversial bouts, including the matchup of Ricky Burns against Ray Beltran for the world title. AWE featured live and exclusively the crowning of American Terence Crawford over Ricky Burns. AWE fans have witnessed the explosive power of undefeated heavyweight Tyson Fury multiple times on the network, including Fury’s victory over Kevin Johnson.

In 2017, AWE was the exclusive United States television provider of the historic matchup between legendary British heavyweight David Haye and Tony Bellew.

About AWE – A Wealth of Entertainment