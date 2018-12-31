Julio Perez Campusano vs. Darryl Bunting on Jan.25

Boston Boxing Promotions has announced that Boston’s Julio Perez Campusano will be returning to the ring on Friday, January 25, 2019 at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire to take on New Jersey’s Darryl Bunting in a four-round super middleweight fight.







Campusano, who enters the ring 1-1, 1 KO, made his pro debut in 2018 scoring a brutal first round KO over Woburn’s Rene Nazare. He followed up that performance with an all-action slugfest against New York’s Eric Abraham, losing a unanimous decision in a fight that featured three knockdowns in four rounds and both fighters hitting the canvas.

“I’m very excited to be back in the ring in New Hampshire,” said an ecstatic Campusano. “I always come to put on a show and I know the fans will enjoy this fight as it will be a brutal fight just like every time I step into the ring. I’ll throw caution to the wind and give it my all like I always do.”

Darryl Bunting is a former challenger for the New Jersey State Middleweight title. He enters this fight with a record of 3-4-2, 1 KO. He has never been shy about taking on a challenge and has routinely faced, and sometimes defeated, undefeated fighters, thereby spoiling their perfect records.





“Fans can expect a tough fight. Both me and Julio like to mix it up and drop bombs, so don’t blink,” said Bunting. “I’m hoping to gain a lot of new fans fighting in New Hampshire, and I thank everyone for this opportunity.”

Tickets for the January 25, 2019 “Friday Night Fights” event in Windham, NH are on sale now at www.BoxingNH.com.

Boston Boxing Promotions was founded in 2013 and is dedicated to the resurgence of professional boxing at the regional level, particularly in the New England area. Since that time, it has presented professional boxing events in places like Boston, Cape Cod, New Hampshire and New Bedford. To learn more about the promotion, you can follow them on Twitter @BostonProBoxing, join the promotion’s official Facebook page “Boston Boxing Promotions,” and visit the promotion’s website www.BostonBoxingPromotions.com.