Julio Perez Campusano fights Erik Plumeri on May 31

Boston Boxing Promotions has announced another fight for its upcoming show on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center as Boston’s Julio Perez Campusano will meet Lockport, New York’s Erik Plumeri in a four-round super middleweight fight.





Julio Perez Campusano is quickly becoming one of the most talked about fighters in New England for his habit of participating in slugfests that leave the crowd on their collective feet from bell to bell. The first two fights of his career featured a combined four knockdowns in just five rounds of boxing. In his most recent fight, Campsauno won an all-action split decision over New Jersey’s Darryl Bunting that saw both fighters unload everything but the kitchen sink at one another and amazingly stay upright for the duration. Campusano’s record currently stands at 2-1, with 1 KO.

“I love the fans in Windham, New Hampshire and can’t wait to fight in front of them again. It always feels like home,” said Campusano.

“Everyone can expect a good gentlemanly fight between myself and Erik Plumeri, but then again we are two gentleman who don’t mind mixing it up and trying for a knockout with every punch.”





Plumeri is a well traveled fighter with experience in boxing, kickboxing and mixed martial arts. He has held regional titles in kickboxing and is well known in boxing circles as a guy who doesn’t mind going out of town for a fight. As recently as last month, he took a fight on short notice in Louisville, Kentucky earning himself a unanimous decision over a hometown fighter with just three days to prepare. Then, earlier this month he lost a razor-thin close decision to undefeated Richie Cantolina in Pittsburgh.

“I have no fear of man, just fear of God,” said Plumeri. “Fighting on another fighter’s home court doesn’t bother me one bit. I always come to fight, and I have no doubt this one is going to be action packed, and I’m looking forward to it.”

###

Boston Boxing Promotions has announced the first fight to be featured on Friday May 31, 2019 at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire. Springfield, Massachusetts’ undefeated Joshua Orta (3-0, 2 KO’s) will take on Portland, Maine’s Ernesto Ornelas (1-1, 1 KO) in a four-round super featherweight bout.

“It’s one fight at a time for me and right now this fight is everything for me,” said Orta.

“I hope my opponent has a great training camp and is looking to come in as best prepared as he can be just like I will. I’m hungry, I love this and I cannot wait for fight day!”

Orta made his Boston Boxing Promotions debut in Windham in January earning himself a unanimous decision victory over Connecticut’s Danny Morales. It was the first time Orta was forced to go the distance in his young career. He will be stepping up his level of opposition significantly against Maine’s Ernesto Ornelas.

Ornelas is a former nationally rated amateur. Originally from Santa Ana, California where he won multiple Golden Gloves titles, Ornelas now lives in Maine where he offers personal training in boxing, kick-boxing and mixed martial arts. He was a standout wrestler at Springfield Technical Community College and the University of Southern Maine. Aside from two pro boxing matches, Ornelas is also a veteran of a dozen MMA cagefights.

“I’m looking toward to be lacing up my boots and gloves and showing my skills from a lifetime of training and knowledge of the sport of boxing,” said Ornelas.

“I expect Josh to show up with a lot of heart and will, and I plan on countering that with some good ol’ boxing skills.”

###

Boston Boxing Promotions has announced that professional boxing will return to the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire on Friday, May 31, 2019. Doors will open at 7 pm and the first fight starts at 8 pm.

“Our most recent show in Windham delivered beyond our expectations, and we’re in the process of putting together fights that we hope will rival that spectacular night of boxing,” said Boston Boxing Promotions President Peter Czymbor.

Many familiar and new faces to Boston Boxing Promotions fans are expected to take part in fights at the event. North Andover’s “Irish” Tommy O’Connell will make his return to the ring after a one-year absence. Revere’s Kimberly “The Machine” Wabik and Boston’s Julio Perez Campusano are scheduled to be in action. Haverhill’s Harry Gigliotti and Leominster’s Ryan Dibartolomeo will be back in the ring after making their professional debuts in Windham this past January.

Aside from those fan favorites, newcomers like Maine’s Llamar Kelly and Ernesto Ornelas are scheduled to be making their respective Boston Boxing Promotions debuts. Individual fights will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the May 31, 2019 fight night event in Windham, NH are on sale now at www.BoxingNH.com.

Boston Boxing Promotions was founded in 2013 and is dedicated to the resurgence of professional boxing at the regional level, particularly in the New England area. Since that time, it has presented professional boxing events in places like Boston, Cape Cod, New Hampshire and New Bedford. To learn more about the promotion, you can follow them on Twitter @BostonProBoxing, join the promotion’s official Facebook page “Boston Boxing Promotions,” and visit the promotion’s website www.BostonBoxingPromotions.com.