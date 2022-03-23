Martinez vs Edwards: Hearn, Sunny Edwards & Schaefer LIVE on talkSPORT

Richard Schaefer and Eddie Hearn agreed live on national radio that the huge flyweight unification clash between Sunny Edwards and Julio Cesar Martinez must be made.

Edwards expertly defended his IBF title at Probellum Evolution in Dubai on Saturday night and immediately turned his attention to fighting Mexico’s WBC belt holder Martinez next.

Probellum President Schaefer was in the talkSPORT studio on Tuesday (March 22) talking to host Jim White when Matchroom chief Hearn joined them to discuss the chances of the unbeaten Edwards meeting Martinez.

Both strongly agreed that should the WBC champion come through a mandatory title defence later this year then the fight with Edwards has to happen.

Edwards, nicknamed ‘Showtime’, then joined them on the phone from his sun lounger on holiday in Dubai to reinforce that he is ready and waiting to take on Martinez.

“Can you two get a deal on here?!” asked Jim White.

“I think everybody wants that fight,” said Eddie Hearn.

“Edwards is a character and talk about rubbing people up the wrong way! He’s a great guy, he’s very outspoken and he’s a very good fighter. He is, maybe, maybe the best in the division, but it’s between those two.

“Martinez against Sunny Edwards is definitely a fight that we need to see.”

“This is one of the most talked about fights, and I agree with your assessment of Sunny, I think he is an amazing self-promoter and he has the skills to back it up,” added Richard Schaefer.

“He’s a trash talker but he really he can fight – he’s got it all.”

Hearn added: “There’s a great narrative in the fight and history, because don’t forget that Julio Cesar Martinez knocked out Sunny Edwards’ brother Charlie Edwards for the WBC world title. But he actually hit him when he was on the floor after knocking him out and the fight was ruled a no contest.

“There will be a lot of trash talking and Sunny is a nightmare! He’s been having pops at Eddy Reynoso, at Canelo, of which Julio Cesar Martinez is part of the team, so the build-up is everything you want in a fight, you want two guys to go at it.”

Hearn went onto say: “Maybe you do one fight in London and one in California?”

“Sunny is a headliner, particularly here in the UK as well, so I’m sure we could build a nice show around it and have some Matchroom fighters against some Probellum fighters and have some fun with it!” said Schaefer.

IBF champion Edwards then surprised Hearn, to join the call and said: “It’s the fight that makes the most sense.

“There are other good fights out there for both of us, in the division, but when you really think about it, there’s no other fight with the back story and with the pre-made build up.

“It’s a very interesting fight because it’s two completely conflicting styles and it’s splitting opinion pretty much down the middle because if you ask half the people, then I’m getting knocked out in a matter of minutes and the other half is telling everyone I’m going to school him.

“I think that’s just great for boxing and like Eddie said, it can happen anywhere.”