Julio Cesar Martinez defends against Joel Cardova on Dazn this Saturday night

Julio Cesar Martinez is hunting down all the belts at Flyweight as he defends his WBC title against Joel Cordova in the headline fight of the opening event of Matchroom and DAZN’s new series of fight nights in Mexico with Canelo Promotions and Clase y Talento on Saturday night at the Dome Alcalde – CODE Jalisco in Guadalajara, live worldwide on DAZN.

(Photo Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom)

Martinez (17-1 13 KOs) puts the green and gold belt on the line for the third time and has spoken of his desire to make up for lost time having had two defenses against McWilliams Arroyo canceled due to injury.

‘El Rey’ takes on fellow countryman Cordova (12-4-2 3 KOs) in his first fight since blasting Moises Calleros Garcia away in two rounds in Mexico City in October, and Martinez is eager to retain his belt in style before aiming battles with his fellow titleholders at 112lbs.

“My goal? To have all the belts and be the best pound for pound in Flyweight,” said Martinez. “So, as I have always said: with whoever, wherever. [IBF champion] Sunny Edwards just crowned himself. I beat his brother; I took his belt. I would be proud and very happy if he gives me the opportunity to fight with him for unification.

“With [WBA champion] Artem Dalakian it would be a prideful too. He is undefeated as well. A fighter who is willing to clash, who is capable of knockouts. Now, as I have always said, I want to face the best. That’s what we’re here for.

“[WBO champion] Junto Nakatani is a fighter with a lot of styles, a lot of technique and, of the elite. Again, as I have always said, I want to face the best and make history.”

Martinez’s clash with Cordova is part of a stacked card in Guadalajara, with Cuba’s Daniel Matellon (11-0-2 6 KOs) making the first defense of his interim WBA World Light-Flyweight title against Jose Argumedo (24-4-1 15 KOs).

There is a 12th pro-outing for rising Mexican-American starlet Diego Pacheco (11-0 8 KOs), Gabriel Valenzuela (23-2-1 13 KOs) looks to build on his impressive win in London, England over Robbie Davies Jr in February against Juan Ocura (14-14-1 6 KOs), Christian Alan Gomez Duran (20-2-1 18 KOs) features on the card having recorded stoppage wins on two Canelo cards in December and May against unbeaten Jorge Sanchez (13-0 5 KOs).