Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing
Saturday, March 10, 2018
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
Doors 6pm
First Bell 7pm
Streamed LIVE on CBS Sports Digital, www.CollegeSportsLive.com
Julian Sosa, 141.2 vs. Wilmer Rodriguez, 145, 8 rounds
Josue Vargas, 141.2 vs. Zack Ramsey, 141.6, 8 rounds
Mathew Gonzalez, 143.2 vs. Elliott Brown, 137, 4 rounds
Shakhram Gyasov, 149.4 vs. Nicolas Atilio Velazquez, 147, 6 rounds,
Murodjon Akhmadaliev, 128.6 vs. David Paz, 129, 6 rounds
Justin Biggs, 160 vs. Joseph Elmore, 163.2, 4 rounds
Cesar Francis, 143.2 vs. Demetrius Wilson, 142.2, 4 rounds
Natalie Gonzalez, 107.4 vs. Judit Hachbold, 107.4