Julian Sosa fights Wilmer Rodriguez this Sat.

Undefeated welterweight Julian Sosa will be featured in his 1st main event tomorrow night when he takes on once-beaten Wilmer Rodriguez at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York.

The eight-round bout will headline a Evander Holyfield Real Deal Boxing event.





Sosa is managed by El Matador Management.

Sosa, who will be fighting in front of his hometown fans in Brooklyn is very enthusiastic to be on the top of the bill.

“Learning that I was the main event gave me some extra motivation as I would down my camp,” said Sosa, who has a record of 10-0-1 with 3 knockouts.

“Being that this is my 1st fight this year, It means more that I am headlining.”





“This has been my longest camp. I have been working very hard for seven weeks, and I am more than ready for Saturday.”

Sosa is just starting to round into professional career, and he feels the best is yet to come.

“It has been quite a journey . It took me a few fights to transition from amateurs to the professionals. I had never fought without headgear. It took me about four fights to get used that and some of the other little things that are different. I am now very comfortable and settled in as a professional.”

In Rodriguez, he is facing a tough veteran, who has a record of 9-1, with his only loss coming to world champion Abner Mares.





“I have seen a few videos of him. He is a counter puncher with a “Philly Shell” defense. He stands in place, and he looks to counter.”

Sosa is looking to put on a show for his fans that he has not performed in front of since winning a four-round unanimous decision over Erick Martinez on October 14th at Barclays Center.

“I am sorry that it has been five months since my last fight. I need a break, I have been fighting a lot. I am back and I am ready to roll. This is my first eight-round bout, and I am the main event. This is a clean start of the year, and I am ready to open eyes.”