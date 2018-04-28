Julian Sosa vs. Larry Ventus tonight

TONIGHT, undefeated junior welterweight prospect Julian Sosa (11-0-1, 4 KOs) will look for his 12th win without a loss when he takes on veteran Larry Ventus in a bout scheduled for six-round at Barclays Center.





The bout will be part of the non-televised undercard of an HBO World Championship Boxing® doubleheader that is headlined by former middleweight world champion Daniel Jacobs taking on Maciej Sulecki.

Sosa of Brooklyn is eager to perform in front of the hometown fans.

“Everything is good. Weight was not a problem for me. I am ready to put on a great performance,” said the 22 year-old Sosa, who checked in at a ready 142.2 pounds at Friday’s weigh in.

Sosa did his homework on Ventus, who is riding a three-bout winning streak, which includes a win over undefeated Giorgi Gelashvili (5-0).





“I have seen a few fights of him online. I studied him, and what I saw is that he is a boxer who stays on his toes. He is strong and reacts off of his feet. I am aware that he has a sneaky right hand, and this could be similar to my last fight (which was a 3rd round stoppage over 9-1 Wilmer Rodriguez on March 10). I will focus on the body, and capitalize off of his mistakes.”

Sosa continues to up his competition, and Sosa is preparing accordingly with each fight.

“My camp continues to push me to a higher level with each camp. I was looking to fight someone with a better record for this fight, but they did not want to take the fight. Ventus did, and I feel that I am ready for those who did not take the fight. But first I have to win on Saturday.”

Besides his undefeated record, Sosa is one of the biggest ticket draws in the boxing rich city of New York, Sosa appreciates all of his supporters, and on Saturday night, he will look to reward them with a great performance.





“I appreciate my fans. For this fight, I sold in upwards of 500 tickets, and It seems to grow for each fight. That motivates me. The support and the cheers that I hear when I win, means so much to me. It makes me proud that I can make my fans proud, and I want to keep on growing, and I feel that I am progressing with each fight. Saturday night will be another amazing night in my career. This will not be a fight that I don’t want my fans to miss.”

“I am looking forward to this fight for Julian” said his manager Felipe Gomez. “Julian is fighting a veteran who has fought just about everyone. He needs these types of fights to help build his experience and confidence in the ring. He has a huge following and support from his family and friends. He is what I call my “Canelo project”. There is no rush with him because he is young, still in school and if he is managed and promoted properly he can become a superstar and great fighter like Canelo.”