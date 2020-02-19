Julian Jackson To Be In Canastota For 2020 HOF Weekend

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today Hall of Fame two-division champion Julian “The Hawk” Jackson will be in Canastota for the 2020 Hall of Fame Weekend set for June 11-14th.





“Julian Jackson carried dynamite in his fists and his explosive ring style made him a must see star throughout his championship career,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “As a Hall of Famer, we are thrilled he will be in Canastota to help usher in the new class of inductees.”

Renowned for incredible punching power in either hand, the 5’ 11 ½” Jackson turned professional in 1981 and scored 29 consecutive victories, 27 by knockout. He won world titles in two weight divisions – junior middleweight (WBA 1987-90) and middleweight (WBC 1990-93, 1995). “The Hawk” owns wins over Buster Drayton, Terry Norris, Herol Graham, Dennis Milton and Thomas Tate among others. Jackson retired in 1998 with a professional record of 55-6 (49 KOs) and an 80% knockout percentage and is universally regarded as one of the hardest punchers of all time. In 2019, Jackson was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.





The Class of 2020 includes boxers Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, “Sugar” Shane Mosley, Frank Erne, Paddy Ryan, Barbara Buttrick, “The Coal Miner’s Daughter” Christy Martin and “The Dutch Destroyer” Lucia Rijker; promoters Lou DiBella, Kathy Duva and Dan Goossen; and journalists Bernard Fernandez and Thomas Hauser.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad, including “Irish” Micky Ward, Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton, Michael “Little Hands of Stone” Carbajal and Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez, will participate in the Hall of Fame Weekend celebration.

For more information on the 2020 Hall of Fame Weekend please call (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com