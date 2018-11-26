Julian “J-Rock” Williams vs. Javier Francisco Castro on December 1

Top super welterweight contender Julian “J-Rock” Williams will take on Mexico’s Javier Francisco Castro in a 10-round bout that has been added to an exciting night of undercard action presented by Premier Boxing Champions Saturday, December 1 from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.





The event is headlined by the heavyweight world championship showdown between WBC champion Deontay Wilder and lineal champion Tyson Fury live on SHOWTIME PPV® presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. vs. Alfredo Angulo bout, originally scheduled to appear on the December 1 SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION® telecast, is off because Chavez’s father, Julio, Sr., and his team didn’t believe Chavez Jr. was ready to return to the ring. Chavez, Jr. will return at some time in the future. Angulo will still appear in a bout on the undercard.

The December 1 SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION telecast will now begin at 7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT live on SHOWTIME and feature one-fight coverage from Canada as boxing’s longest-reigning world champion Adonis Stevenson makes the 10th defense of his WBC Light Heavyweight Title against unbeaten challenger Oleksandr Gvozdyk. SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION will also stream live for free on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and Facebook page immediately preceding the Wilder vs. Fury SHOWTIME PPV.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by BombZquad Enterprises and Queensberry Promotions, in association with TGB Promotions and DiBella Entertainment, are on sale now and are available via AXS.com. Wilder vs. Fury will be produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV. The suggested retail price (SRP) for the pay-per-view telecast is $64.99 for standard definition.

Williams (25-1-1, 15 KOs) is back in the title picture at 154-pounds since his only defeat pro defeat, a loss to Jermall Charlo in a 2016 title fight. Since that setback, the 28-year-old of Philadelphia has rattled off three straight victories, including triumphs over former champion Ishe Smith and hard-hitting contender Nathaniel Gallimore.

The 34-year-old Castro (28-8, 23 KOs), who is from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico is coming off a TKO victory over Carlos Urrea in his last fight in 2017 and has challenged Errol Spence Jr. amongst his 36 pro fights.

# # #

ABOUT WILDER vs. FURY

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury pits the WBC Heavyweight World Champion Wilder against the lineal heavyweight champion Fury on SHOWTIME PPV® Saturday, December 1 from STAPLES CENTER in Los Angeles and presented by Premier Boxing Champions. The PPV undercard begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will feature unbeaten unified super welterweight world champion Jarrett Hurd returning to take on Jason Welborn, Cuban heavyweight slugger Luis Ortiz facing-off against Travis Kauffman and rising undefeated heavyweight Joe Joyce battling Joe Hanks.