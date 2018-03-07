Juarez Vs Parras Heats up in Mexico City

Saul “Baby” Juarez and Gilberto “Yaqui” Parras went face to face for the first time leading up to there highly anticipated WBC Jr Flyweight title clash this Friday from Blackberry Auditorio in Mexico City, Mexico. The two met in the traditional “Martes de Cafe” hosted by the World Boxing Council were the fighters and media gather to talk about upcoming title bouts. On Hand were CEO of Producciones Deportivas Ricardo Maldonado Jr, WBC representative Victor Cota, WBC Silver Champion Gilberto Parras, and former World Title contender Saul Juarez.

Saul “Baby” Juarez(23-7-1 12KO’s) from Mexico City, Mexico had a few words for his fellow country man Parras stating “We are ready to demonstrate that baby juarez is not yet finished despite past performances” he added ” On Friday night Parras will not use me as a stepping stone and everyone watching will see a rejuvenated Baby Juarez”.





Gilberto “Yaqui” Parras (26-3 21KO’s) from Sonora, Mexico who received his WBC Silver title from his last win over Leyman Benavides, was not phased by Juarez words and had a few of his own ” We are very motivated to be facing a great opponent like Juarez here in Mexico City” he continued ” I am very happy to finally receive my WBC silver title, i don’t plan on holding it very long as my ultimate goal is to become world champion in the near future”.

Ricardo Maldonado CEO of producciones deportivas closed out the session by saying “there is a lot more on the line then just a regional title, this is more of a world title eliminator” he added ” On Friday night the winner of these two warriors will be in great position to face current WBC champion Ken Shiro”.

Saul “Baby” Juarez Vs Gilberto “Yaqui” Parras will be aired live Friday March 9th on Telemundo at 11:35EST/ check local listings

Doors open at 7:30 PM, first bell at 8:00 PM. Auditorio Blackberry, Calle Tlaxcala 160, Cuauhtemoc, Hipódromo Condesa, Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico. Tickets are already on sale @ www.ticketmaster.com.mx. The show is presented by Tuto Zabala’s Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas.