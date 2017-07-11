Juan Francisco Estrada Confirmed For “Superfly” Show On HBO!

Latin Sports, the leading Hispanic Sports Promotions and Management Company in the US,is pleased to announce that Juan Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada(35-2, 25 KOs), will face fellow countrymen Carlos “El Principe” Cuadras(36-1-1, 27 KOs)in a WBC Super Flyweight title eliminator on Saturday, September 9that the Stub Hub Center in Carson, California.

Estrada vs Cuadras is one of the three truly stellar matches on the “SUPERFLY” card representing the most power-packed night of boxing in years. The rematch for the WBC World Super Flyweight title between Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez and current champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai will headline the “SUPERFLY” card that will also feature the US debut of Japanese sensation Naoya “The Monster” Inoue (13-0-0, 11 KO’s) defending his WBO Super Flyweight Title against Antonio “Carita” Nieves (17-1-2, 9 KO’s).

The winner of the Estrada vs Cuadras match is to face the victor of the Chocolatito vs Rungvisairematch so it can be said that never has there been so much on the line for all these “SUPERFLY” warriors.





This is a long-awaited opportunity for Juan Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada, whose last defeat came at the hands of “Chocolatito” in November of 2012 in Los Angeles.Immediately after that tough loss,Estrada bounced right back to defeat Brian “Hawaiian Punch” Viloria to take the WBASuper World and WBOWorld Flyweight titles. Estrada has put together an impressive streak of 9 consecutive victories, including 5 successful title defenses. Estrada recently vacated his Flyweight titles to move up to Super Flyweight.

Estrada is confident that this will be his moment to showcase his talents to the boxing world. “I am very excited about this amazing opportunity and want to thank HBO and all the promoters for including me in this very special event. I respect my opponent, Carlos Cuadras, and know we will both give our best as proud Mexican champions. I have been training hard and will be ready to represent México and my fans on August 9th,” stated Estrada.

Carlos Moncada, Latin Sports CEO commented, “We are extremely proud of what Juan Estrada has accomplished to this point in his career but we know the best is yet to come. Get ready for a very special night of boxing.”

Tickets for ‘SUPERFLY” can be purchased at AXS.com and are priced at $250, $150, $100, $60 and $30, plus applicable taxes, fees and service charges. Tickets can be purchased at AXS.com, by phone at 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849), and at StubHub Center Box Office (M-F 10am-6pm). Doors at StubHub Center open September 9th at 3:30pm PT with the first bell at 4PM PT.