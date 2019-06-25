Juan Carlos Torres vs. Julio Laguna this Friday

In search of an opportunity for a world title, WBO #7 ranked Jean Carlos “Lobo” Torres will fight again in his town defending for the second time his WBO Latino title at 140 pounds against the Nicaraguan Julio Laguna in the main event of “A Puño Limpio”, to be held this Friday, June 28, at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing that will be broadcast live on www.facebook.com/PRBestBoxing and later in Wapa Deportes.





(Photo credit: Marcos Mejias Ortiz/PRBBP)

“Lobo (Torres) prepared very well after the slight injury he had and is ready to continue his route to a world fight. Against Laguna he (Torres) will face a rival with a good record so we expect a great fight and another good one showposter with the bouts that we have make,” said promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP.

While, WBO president, Francisco “Paco” Valcárcel, who was at the press conference, explained that “(For Torres) the opportunity is there: at any moment he may be fighting for the world title. Lobo has much to lose, Laguna he has a lot to gain, there’s nothing written in boxing, that’s what makes the fights interesting.”





Lobo Torres (15-0, 11 kos), native of La Gloria neighborhood of Trujillo Alto, will face the Nicaraguan Julio Laguna (15-1, 10 kos) at 10 rounds in the main clash of the evening. The Puerto Rican comes from four straight wins (over Travis Castellón, Luis Joel Gonzalez, Franklin Mamani and Joseph Laryea between 2018 and 2019) in this same stage.

“I’m going to take full advantage of all the opportunities that come in. I come well prepared … new corner, new teaching. (Trainer) Iván Calderón is giving me some moves to be a better boxer every day. Fo my Barrio La Gloria: This Latino title is going to stay here, Laguna, I hope you come well prepared,” said Torres.

Laguna said that “I am grateful for the invitation and the opportunity that is being given to me, we are ready for the fight, I am of few words, I like to solve everything in the ring”.

On the other hand, the mayor of Trujillo Alto, José Luis Cruz Cruz, said that “we are glad that our town is the headquarters of these monthly cards and that we can see the rise of Trujillo’s projects like Jean Carlos” El Lobo “Torres and Carlos “The Chosen One” Arrieta. Our administration will continue to support these sports initiatives, not only because of the roots, but for the benefit of our fighters whose goal is a world championship.”

In one of the co-feature bouts of the night, at eight rounds, Carlos “The Chosen One” Arrieta (9-0, 7 kos) will face the Nicaraguan Martin Diaz (15-9, 6 kos) at 122 pounds.

“Thanks to the opponent (Diaz) for accepting the fight, I’m going to raise the level with this fight, I’m motivated, on Friday, I want all my people there for a great show,” said Arrieta, who won an unanimous decision over Argentine Ernesto Franzolini on May 24.

Díaz said that “I’m ready, it’s going to be a nice fight, we’re warriors and we’re going to give everything.”

In another co-main fight, Patrick Cora (7-0, 6 kos) will face veteran Carlos García (15-20-1, 12 kos) in 154 pounds and eight rounds.

“We did not take rest, thanks to Carlos for accepting the fight, as he says: the fight is going to end early, I am glad to hear that he is well prepared, because he always says that in his fights he is never ready. I’m going to win by knockout, it’s written, “said Cora, who comes from a TKO victory last month over Argentina’s Luis Alberto Vera.

For Garcia it will be another song and he emphasized that “we are ready for what is going to be a great fight with Patrick, they say it’s going to be a long night, I tell them it’s going to be quite short, I come well prepared for the opportunity they gave me, 100 percent, they will not see a defeated Carlos Garcia, the fight will end quickly.”

The rest of the action presents in six round bouts, Jean Rivera (4-1, 1 kos) fighting against Luis Joel González (11-6, 6 kos) at 147 pounds; Ángel Aponte (3-0, 1 kos) will face Francisco Rodríguez (4-6-1, 3 kos) at 130 pounds, and Alfredo “Salsero” Cruz (4-0, 2 kos) will face Jerrod Miner (1 -5-2, 1 kos) at 118 pounds.

In four rounds fights, Jorge Santiago (1-2, 1 kos) will fight against Nick Steven (0-1-1) at 140 pounds, and Ángel Rosado (1-0, 1 kos) will face Víctor Vega (0- 4) at 135 pounds.

“A Puño Limpio” will be broadcast on Facebook Live at 8:00 p.m. through www.facebook.com/PRBestBoxing and by Wapa Deportes later.